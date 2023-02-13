Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Old Man’s Journey, Scrivo, ELOH, and more

Monday has brought a fresh batch of discounts on Mac and iOS apps. But before you dive into those, check the deals we are now tracking on Apple’s latest AirPods 3, the Twelve South HoverBar Duo 2nd Gen iPad Stand, and the Apple Watch Ultra offers we spotted over the weekend. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Door Kickers: Action Squad, ELOH, Old Man’s Journey, Scrivo Pro Scrivener Compat, Cubasis 3, Swift Miles, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Gamer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Blur Photo: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: STAmina Apnea Trainer: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Infinity Pinball: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro Scrivener Compat.: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: RADIAL: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio: $42 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Old Man’s Journey: $5 (Reg. $8)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Bus Simulator: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Navigate to Photo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Aether Creature Cards: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Amiibomb – NFC Tool for Amiibo: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Theine: $3 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: LUNA The Shadow Dust: $11 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Unforeseen Incidents: $10 (Reg. $17)

More on Old Man’s Journey:

Apple Design Award Winner…A story game about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans. Immerse yourself in a visual narrative as you uncover stories of the old man’s life told through beautiful vignettes of his memories. Interact with the serene, whimsical environment as you solve playful puzzles and shape the landscape around you, growing the hills to create the old man’s path forward.

