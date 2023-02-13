Today’s best game deals: Captain Toad $28, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Joining the rest of the notable first-party Switch game deals saw go on sale yesterday, including WarioWare, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Super Mario Party, and more below, Amazon is also now offering Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker for $27.99 in digital form. Regularly $40, this is 30% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. We have also never seen it go for any less than this on Amazon. Whether you’re looking for some Toad action to tide you over until the launch of the new Mario Bros. Movie or are just filling up your Switch game library, this deal is a worth a look – it also comes in at couple bucks under the now live deal we are tracking at Best Buy. This Mushroom Kingdom puzzler delivers some light two-player action to your setup and even features new Super Mario Odyssey kingdoms that weren’t in the original release. “Our stubby hero must dodge dangers and track treasures across many trap-filled courses. Survive smoldering volcanoes, hazardous steam engines, haunted houses, and even new courses.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Amazon Buy One Get One 50% off
***Next major Nintendo Direct kicks off tomorrow
***GoldenEye 007 is now live!
***Nintendo game pre-order discount vouchers
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R $20 (Reg. $50)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or Cosmic Edition with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle at same price
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Game Builder Garage $20 (Reg. $30)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $20 (Reg. $30)
- Metroid Prime Remastered pre-order $40
- Disney Dreamlight Valley $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Ghostrunner $12 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Odyssey $38 (Reg. $60)
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Shin Megami Tensei V $30 (Reg. $40+)
- SEGA publisher sale at Amazon from $16
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX $7 (Reg. $20)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $52 (Reg. $60)
- Valfaris $6 (Reg. $25)
- FAR: Lone Sails $3 (Reg. 15)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $14 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Amazon Buy One Get One 50% off
***Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off
***PlayStation Games Under $15 sale
***PlayStation Critic’s Choice sale
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- New PlayStation Indies sale up to 70% off
- The Last Of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Or The Last of Us Part I $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe $23.50 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO Brawls $20 (Reg. $40)
- John Wick Hex $2 (Reg. $20)
- Bastion $2 (Reg. $15)
- Mafia: Trilogy Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Xbox $42 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Origins PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- SEGA publisher sale at Amazon from $16
- Blade Runner Enhanced PSN $6 (Reg. $10)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $42 (Reg. $60)
- The Callisto Protocol $40 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection PSN $30 (Reg. $40)
- Ratchet & Clank PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- FIFA 23 Xbox $18 (Reg. $60)
- Ubisoft Xbox Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Watch Dogs + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions $20 (Reg. $100)
- Splinter Cell Xbox $6 (Reg. $15)
- Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- South Park Fractured but Whole $15 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Horizon 4 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Strikers $8 (Reg. $10+)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
- WWE 2K23 pre-orders now live from $60
- THQ Nordic & Handy Games Xbox Sale up to 60% off
Pre-orders:
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
