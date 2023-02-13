Today’s best game deals: Captain Toad $28, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Joining the rest of the notable first-party Switch game deals saw go on sale yesterday, including  WarioWare, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Super Mario Party, and more below, Amazon is also now offering Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker for $27.99 in digital form. Regularly $40, this is 30% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. We have also never seen it go for any less than this on Amazon. Whether you’re looking for some Toad action to tide you over until the launch of the new Mario Bros. Movie or are just filling up your Switch game library, this deal is a worth a look – it also comes in at couple bucks under the now live deal we are tracking at Best Buy.  This Mushroom Kingdom puzzler delivers some light two-player action to your setup and even features new Super Mario Odyssey kingdoms that weren’t in the original release. “Our stubby hero must dodge dangers and track treasures across many trap-filled courses. Survive smoldering volcanoes, hazardous steam engines, haunted houses, and even new courses.”  Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

