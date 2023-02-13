Shargeek’s STORM2 Slim power bank rocks a retro transparent design at $135 low (Save $65)

Taking Twitter, TikTok, the rest of the internet, and even 9to5 by storm, the Shargeek lineup of portable chargers have recently emerged as a popular option for powering up away from home. Now the brand’s official Amazon storefront is offering some discounts to refresh your everyday carry to start off the New Year. Headlining is the STORM2 Slim 130W 20,000mAh Power Bank at $135.32 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer is arriving at a new all-time low at $65 off. This is also notably below our previous $159 mention, as well. Sporting a 20,000mAh internal battery, the STORM2 Slim packs a 130W output into a slick, see-through form-factor. There’s a single USB-C port that can dish out power to MacBooks and iPhones alike, which also handles refueling the internal battery. A built-in display rounds out the package for monitoring remaining battery life or current power draw. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review from the start of the year for a closer look. Head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings, one of the latest releases from Shargeek is also now on sale. The new 10,000mAh Mini Power Bank arrives with a similar transparent design, just half of the internal battery capacity. Fittingly, it’s also 50% off right now. Amazon has marked down the portable battery to $29.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag and marking the first chance to save. It has a 20W USB-C output and will handle refueling your gear on-the-go in a smaller package than the larger version above.

Then don’t forget to go take a look at our hands-on review of Shargeek’s classic Macintosh-themed 35W USB-C charger. We just dove into the experience in one of our latest Tested with 9to5Toys reviews, breaking down how this novel power bank is more than just its quirky design.

Shargeek STORM2 Slim features:

Shargeek STORM2 Slim 100w power bank continues the transparent design by displaying itself from the inside out. The see-through design portable battery reveals its sophisticated internal structure including equipped battery and circuit layout, showing the beauty of technology. The portable phone charger’s on-display power management system visualizes the battery life, output distribution, running temp, battery temp, operation hours, working ports, etc. in a clear, concise, and intuitive way, showing you the whole process of charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!