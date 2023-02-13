Samsung’s camera-optimized 64GB Endurance PRO microSD just hit the $10 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Samsung PRO Endurance 64GB microSDXC Memory Card for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one launched at just under $18 back in April 2022 but fetches a $15 regular price these days directly from Samsung where it is now matched. Today’s deal is a few bucks below our previous mention on this model, the lowest price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. Designed specifically for always-on video applications, including everything from action to home security setups, the PRO Endurance line favors reliability over speed. As we detailed in our hands-on review, features include Class 10, U1, and V10 video speed classifications at up to 100MB/s but with a 140,000-hour recording rating, according to Samsung. That’s on top of the brand’s protection against extreme weather, X-rays, magnets, and more. Get a closer look right here and head below for additional details.

Today’s lead deal on the 64GB model is actually even less than Amazon is charging for the smaller 32GB. But, while you won’t get the Endurance PRO treatment here, you can save even more with this Lexar 64GB microSDXC option that includes Class10, V30 speeds at up to 100MB/s for $8 Prime shipped.

Elsewhere in Samsung storage deals, this morning saw some new all-time lows hits the brand’s T7 Shield portable SSD lineup with deals starting from $90 shipped. Otherwise, dive into the ongoing price drops we are tracking on the Samsung 2022 USB-C flash drive from $17 Prime shipped alongside some even more ultra-portable and affordable options in our previous roundup.

Samsung PRO Endurance 64GB microSD features:

Capture your crucial moments in high-resolution, even in harsh conditions; Engineered to deliver long lasting performance, the Samsung PRO Endurance SSD is a perfect fit for CCTV, dash cams and body cams; Get peace of mind with video recording you can rely on…The PRO Endurance simplifies large file transfers with read/write speeds up to 100/40MB/s; Plus, FHD and 4K resolution support ensures that crucial moments are recorded in high-res so every detail is documented when it matters most.

