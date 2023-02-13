Official Tamagotchi x Toy Story Nano model hits Amazon all-time low at under $12 (40% off)

Amazon is now offering some the official Tamagotchi x Toy Story Nano starting from $11.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is up to 40% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low at within less than $1 of the best price we have ever tracked, which was a limited Woot sale last fall. Making their first appearance March of last year before the Grogu Star Wars models debuted, you’re looking at an official Pixar take on the classic virtual pocket pet formula. Loads of your favorite Toy Story personalties make an appearance here alongside the usual themed mini games and more. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here and head below for more details.

Not only are those Star Wars models mentioned above far more pricey than the Toy Story deal here today, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find any Tamagotchi for less than $11.50 Prime shipped or so right now. There are some cases and accessories for less, but not a single official Tamagotchi model at under $14 on Amazon, for example.

If you’re more interested in the brick built toys as opposed to the throwback electronics above, our LEGO hub is where you need to be. Not only did we get our very first look at the upcoming buildable Ant-Man figure this morning, we also just took a look at the 3,100-piece Captain America Shield, No Way Home set, and more that are scheduled tom release this summer. Dive in right here.

Tamagotchi x Toy Story Nano features:

How you play with Woody will determine which toy he introduces you to next! There are 17 toys to interact with, including two secret characters!

3 mini-games help determine which toy to play with next: Jump! Duke Caboom!, Fly! Green Soldiers!, and Drive! RC!

Be sure to keep your toys happy and dust free. A toy neglected for too long risks being sold at a yard sale (except Forky, who runs away to hide in the trash!)

This is a Tamagotchinano device, which measures approximately 1.6 inches

The Clouds Paint version has a blue shell

