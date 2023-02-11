LEGO’s summer 2023 Marvel lineup include a 3,100-piece Captain America Shield, No Way Home set, more

Happy Saturday folks! Today we have some exciting news to share on the LEGO Marvel front, with the rest of the 2023 lineup beginning to solidify. Including movie tie-ins for the latest expansions to the MCU like Quantumania as well as display-worthy LEGO sets from No Way Home and a massive buildable Captain America Shield, we break down the LEGO Marvel summer 2023 sets below.

LEGO’s Marvel summer wave kicks off with buildable Cap shield

Kicking off the LEGO Marvel sets due out this summer, the wave has so much to look forward to. Though nothing is going to draw attention quite like the upcoming LEGO Buildable Captain America Shield. Marking the latest near-life-sized prop from the MCU to get the brick-built treatment, the set will arrive as kit number 76262 and will arrive as the most expensive build from the lineup at $199.99.

A version of LEGO Captain America Shield from Rebrickable

Stacking up to 3,128 pieces, the Captain America’s Shield set will be roughly in the same scale as the Thor’s Hammer build from last year, and will arrive with a display stand for showing off the build. 9to5Toys can also report that the LEGO Group will be doing something it hasn’t done since back in 2020, by allowing you to mount the shield up on your wall much like the 1989 Batwing. It’ll be as display-worthy as sets come, and is paired with the usual printed name plate.

Spider-Man No Way Home finally gets the spotlight!

At long last, the LEGO 2023 Marvel lineup is going to be delivering on one of the most iconic scenes in the MCU history with a long-awaited kit out of No Way Home. The LEGO Group originally released three different kits to tie in with the latest Spider-Man film back in 2021, but only one of the builds was really based on a scene from the movie. Now well over a year later, we’re getting a display-worthy build from the movie’s final act.

Arriving as set number 76261, the new Spider-Man No Way Home Statue of Liberty build will arrive at the $99.99 price point later this year. Due for an August 1 release, the set will assemble the head of the Statue of Liberty out of 900 pieces complete with scaffolding and other signs of construction shown off in the film. It’ll be on the more collectible side, but isn’t going to be exclusively marketed as an 18+ build like some of the other sets in the LEGO Marvel lineup have been as of late.

It’ll also include one of the more packed rosters of minifigures, including all three of the Spider-Man versions in the film. That includes Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, as well as both Tobey Maguire and Andeew Garfield suits, not to mention MJ, Ned, and Doctor Strange. Then the web slinger’s villians will be getting some love, with Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Electro also making the cut to round up the included figure count to nine. Some may ask where Lizard is, but 9to5Toys can report that the LEGO Group will be forgoing the figure. This is likely due to not wanting to mold a new BigFig or waste parts from the build on a brick-built version of the villain.

The upcoming Spider-Man No Way Home set will join the LEGO Captain America Shield as well as the rest of the Marvel summer 2023 sets on August 1.

Four new buildable figures join the LEGO Marvel lineup

Over on the buildable figure front, the LEGO Group has been hard at work delivering all of the finest heroes from the MCU and beyond in the format, and now we’re getting a handful of new additions to the lineup. For the lineup of summer LEGO Marvel 2023 sets, there will be three new additions to the likes of Iron Man, Spider-Man, and the other buildable characters released so far. Captain America will notably be making his debut into the form-factor, with 310 pieces. Then there’s also Wolverine at 327 bricks, as well as a very unique Venomized Groot figure at 630 pieces and a higher $49.99 price tag.

Previous buildable Marvel figures

Ahead of the summer wave, the LEGO Group will also be releasing an Ant-Man kit to go alongside the release of Quantumania. This set will arrive at the $29.99 price point with 289 pieces and arrives as build number 76256. There’s not too much out of the ordinary here for the format, though there will be a microfigure of Ant-Man included for some added fun. The juxtaposition of the microfig with your standard minifigure is already quite fun in playscale sets, and now that’ll be driven home even further with a larger difference in scale. Though with the movie hitting theaters in just under a week, we likely won’t see this one land on store shelves until sometime in March, at the earliest.

Here’s the breakdown on all of the upcoming buildable Marvel figures:

76249 Venomized Groot Figure: $49.99 | 630 pieces

| 630 pieces 76256 Ant-Man Buildable Figure: $29.99 | 289 pieces

| 289 pieces 76257 Wolverine Buildable Figure: $34.99 | 327 pieces 76258

| 327 pieces 76258 76258 Captain American Buildable Figure: $34.99 | 310 pieces

Everything else coming this summer!

Alongside all of the other Marvel sets due out in the summer lineup above, we’re also getting some additional LEGO Super Hero creations. These should be launching alongside everything we covered above in August, aside from the Advent Calendar which will see a September release. It’ll feature the usual assortment of 24 builds, with festive versions of Spider-Man and Captain Marvel making the cut. Both will be clad in Christmas sweaters, as you can see from the leak below.

Other LEGO Marvel summer sets and beyond

76260 Captain American and Black Widow Bike Chase: $14.99 | 130 pieces

| 130 pieces 76263 4+ Set: $?? | 66 pieces

| 66 pieces 76266: $99.99 | 794 pieces

| 794 pieces 76267: Advent Calendar: $45 | Unknown part count

Which of the upcoming LEGO Marvel summer 2023 sets are you most excited to see hit store shelves in August and beyond? Be it the upcoming LEGO Captain America Shield, the No Way Home set, or any of the new creations, let us know in the comments below!

