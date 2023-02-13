Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming buildable Ant-Man figure, launching May 1

After breaking down what to expect from the upcoming LEGO Marvel summer 2023 lineup this past weekend, today we’re getting a first look at one of the Avengers creations that’ll be landing ahead of time. Arriving as set number 76256, the upcoming buildable LEGO Ant-Man figure will be hitting store shelves later this spring.

Buildable LEGO Ant-Man figure releasing this spring

First reported back the beginning of the year, we finally know what the Ant-Man tie-in set will be! Delivering the latest buildable figure of an iconic Marvel hero, the mini Avenger will be getting much of the same treatment as we’ve seen from the likes of Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Venom in the past. In his upcoming form, the figure will stack up to 289 pieces as LEGO set number 76256.

The buildable LEGO Ant-Man figure will feature really the same design that we’ve come to expect from the series, with some articulated joints that offer plenty of room for play and posing in your collection. There’s the same molded headpiece that past heroes have gotten, though with a fitting coat of paint for Ant-Man.

The one area where the figure stands out from previous releases is what else the set includes. It’s really a tiny inclusion, but the LEGO Group will be packing in a microscale version of the Wasp to lean into her shrinking abilities. It’s certainly a fun inclusion that goes a long way to turn this kit into a much more compelling set for kids to play with.

Despite Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania landing in theaters at the end of this week, the upcoming figure of the hero won’t be launching until later this spring. The buildable LEGO Ant-Man figure will officially debut on May 1 and arrive with a $29.99 price tag.

9to5Toys previously reported on what to expect from the MCU slate of tie-in LEGO kits throughout 2023, and today’s Ant-Man reveal looks to be the only one for Quantumania. At the beginning of the year, we were hopeful that there would be a playscale set much like we’ve seen for both of the shrinking Avenger’s previous theatrical spotlights, but it seems like the LEGO Group is going for a different route. Whether that means we’ll get something in the upcoming summer wave or not remains to be scene, especially if there will be a Kang minifigure hitting the scene anytime soon.

