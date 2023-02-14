SodaStream’s retro-style Art Sparkling Water Maker returns to all-time low at $90 ($60 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsSodaStream
Reg. $150 $90

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150 directly from SodaStream, it regularly fetches as much at Amazon and is now up to $50 off the going rate. Today’s deal is also $10 under our previous mention and the holiday offers last year for the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon – only the powder blue model has been this low on Amazon before today. For many, the Art model is the most attractive option in the SodaStream lineup, delivering a sort of vintage pull handle treatment and silver accenting throughout. Outside of that, it provides the brand’s usual at-home soda making experience, coming equipped with everything you need to get started: a 60L Co2 cylinder and a 1 liter dishwasher-safe bottle. Head below for additional details and be sure to hit up our review of the latest model Terra SodaStream as well. 

While some folks prefer the plain bubbly soda water, others like a bit flavor in there. Starting from $10 at Amazon, you’ll find a wide range of options from the bubly brand as well as third-party drops you can add to your homemade sparkling water, from cola and lemon options, to berry, and much more. 

For more kitchen and cooking upgrades at a discount, our home goods hub is where you need to be. Alongside these Dash cookers starting from $35, we are also now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on Ninja’s 2022 multi-function XL Food Processor that “powers through tough ingredients, evenly mixes doughs, and chops with ease.” Regularly $170, you can now land this model down at $130 shipped for a limited time with all of the details you need waiting in yesterday’s deal coverage

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker features:

  • Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.
  • Includes: sparkling water maker, 60L Co2 cylinder, and 1 liter Dishwasher Safe bottle
  • Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.
  • Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation
  • Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe
  • SodaStream Art machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
SodaStream

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $312 on Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 5i 14-inch 2-i...
Upgrade your sim setup with Logitech’s G920 Drivi...
MOUNTUP’s regularly $130 dual ultrawide monitor d...
Make your Valentine light up with a 2-pack of LED corne...
Govee’s 32.8-foot RGBIC Wi-Fi smart LED light str...
Take GoPro HERO 11 Black on last-minute ski trips at se...
Anker’s PowerConf C200 2K webcam is perfect for y...
Save up to $2,000 on plane tickets with this lifetime d...
Load more...
Show More Comments