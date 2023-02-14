SodaStream’s retro-style Art Sparkling Water Maker returns to all-time low at $90 ($60 off)

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150 directly from SodaStream, it regularly fetches as much at Amazon and is now up to $50 off the going rate. Today’s deal is also $10 under our previous mention and the holiday offers last year for the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon – only the powder blue model has been this low on Amazon before today. For many, the Art model is the most attractive option in the SodaStream lineup, delivering a sort of vintage pull handle treatment and silver accenting throughout. Outside of that, it provides the brand’s usual at-home soda making experience, coming equipped with everything you need to get started: a 60L Co2 cylinder and a 1 liter dishwasher-safe bottle. Head below for additional details and be sure to hit up our review of the latest model Terra SodaStream as well.

While some folks prefer the plain bubbly soda water, others like a bit flavor in there. Starting from $10 at Amazon, you’ll find a wide range of options from the bubly brand as well as third-party drops you can add to your homemade sparkling water, from cola and lemon options, to berry, and much more.

For more kitchen and cooking upgrades at a discount, our home goods hub is where you need to be. Alongside these Dash cookers starting from $35, we are also now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on Ninja’s 2022 multi-function XL Food Processor that “powers through tough ingredients, evenly mixes doughs, and chops with ease.” Regularly $170, you can now land this model down at $130 shipped for a limited time with all of the details you need waiting in yesterday’s deal coverage.

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

Includes: sparkling water maker, 60L Co2 cylinder, and 1 liter Dishwasher Safe bottle

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

SodaStream Art machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder

