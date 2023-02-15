Pair Apple’s official 15W MagSafe Charger with your iPhone 14 while its down to $34

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $34 shipped. Marking only the second chance to save this year and since the holiday shopping season last fall, today’s price cut lands at $5 off the usual $39 going rate. This is the first Amazon offer of the year, too. Today’s discount also provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 or 12 series handset. Head below for more.

Those who don’t mind ditching the official Apple seal of approval and faster charging speeds can save even more by picking up Anker’s PowerWave Magnetic Pad Slim at $23. You’re still looking at much of the same magnetic wireless charging as on the official model, just with a 7.5W output and less premium build. But for bringing home a second way to refuel without having to plug in a cable, this is a great option for expanding your iPhone 12 or 13’s charging kit at a lower price point. Learn more in our launch coverage.

While it’s a tad more expensive than the official model above, Belkin’s 15W MagSafe charger offers a more premium take on the form-factor back packing in a stand to go alongside some other adjustments. It’ll still dish out 15W of power to an iPhone 14, while also being able to prop up your device while it charges. The metal build matches the in-house Apple offering, but Belkin does step up the design thanks to a braided nylon cable. All of which is now on sale for $36 at Amazon, down from $60.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

