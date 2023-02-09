Belkin’s 15W MagSafe charger sports a built-in kickstand at second-best price of $36 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin 15W MagSafe Charger with Kickstand at $35.99 shipped. Typically fetching $60, you’re looking at 40% in savings as well as the first price cut since back in November. It comes within $1 of that previous mention, which was also what set the all-time low for the first and only time. Launching last year as one of the first third-party MagSafe chargers actually capable of dishing out 15W speeds to one of Apple’s latest iPhone 14 or other previous-generation handsets, Belkin’s model arrives with some extra premium features. For starters, there is a kickstand built into the back of the charger that lets you prop up your handset while it refuels, but that’s also supplemented by a braided nylon USB-C cable for some extra durability. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of MagSafe accessories, this $20 alternative from Belkin clocks in with a more simple design and some added savings. Gone are the built-in kickstand and the 15W charging speeds, with a more traditional 7.5W output that’ll still top off your iPhone 14 without having to plug anything in. It’s a great alternative to the lead deal, especially if you’re just looking for a secondary Qi charger for around the house or everyday carry.

As some of our favorite options on the market to take Apple’s magnetic Qi charging standard on-the-go, we also just went hands-on with quite a few of Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks, too. Breaking down what to expect from three different form-factors, one of our latest Tested with 9to5Toys reviews takes a look at the experience of Anker’s most recent iPhone 14 companions.

Belkin 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger features:

Make charging more convenient with MagSafe and get more from your iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 experience. This portable wireless charging pad delivers fast wireless charging up to 15W for the iPhone 13 and 12, and allows you to keep using your phone while it charges thanks to a thoughtfully designed pop-up stand. The MagSafe attachment ensures perfect, snap on alignment every time, while slim, lightweight design makes this charger perfect for travel. An extra-long 6.6ft/2m cable offers versatile placement options, and three understated colorways fit seamlessly into any home or office space.

