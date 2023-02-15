iOttie’s latest Velox MagSafe chargers and car mounts on sale from $18 (Reg. $25+)

Amazon is now discounting iOttie’s latest collection of iOttie Velox MagSafe chargers and car mounts. With prices starting at $18, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Though our favorite from the batch has the iOttie Velox MagSafe Charging Duo Stand marked down to $47.59. Normally fetching $60, this 21% discount is delivering the lowest price since back on Black Friday while coming within $3 of that sale. It’s the third-best we’ve seen to date, too. As one of the latest additions to the iOttie stable, this Velox charger delivers an at-home approach for refueling your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 and 13 series devices. Sporting a popular 2-in-1, up top is a 7.5W magnetic charging pad that rests above a 5W pad for AirPods and the like to make this a perfect option to the desk or placing on your nightstand. Our launch coverage takes a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience, as well. Head below for more.

Another one of iOttie’s latest chargers is on sale today, too. Right now, its Velox Magnetic Wireless Car Mount has dropped down to $46.74 at Amazon. Normally fetching $55, you’re looking at the best price in a few months at 15% off. This one captures the usual iOttie focus on upgrading your ride, delivering an in-car way to take advantage of MagSafe for road trips or just quick runs to the store. It has a dashboard design that suction cups to your vehicle, with a telescoping arm and 7.5W MagSafe pad rounding out the package. You can learn more in our hands-on review, as well.

Alongside the two models above, we’re also tracking some other discounts on the iOttie Velox lineup at Amazon.

Though if you just want to bring home a more standard magnetic charger for your nightstand or everyday carry, Apple’s official 15W MagSafe Charger is on sale right now, too. Courtesy of the first Amazon discount this year, you can bring home the must-have iPhone 14 accessory for $34.

iOttie Velox MagSafe Charging Duo Stand features:

Velox Duo wirelessly delivers up to 7.5W of power to your MagSafe compatible iPhone and 5W of power to your AirPods or other Qi-enabled accessory. USB-C adapter not included. Made from premium aluminum and silicone this stand features a weighted, non-slip base with a soft finish to keep your devices safe and scratch-free. The magnetic mounting face offers a secure hold for your MagSafe compatible iPhones and cases whether your want to mount them in portrait or landscape mode.

