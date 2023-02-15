meross’ 3-way HomeKit smart dimmer switch kit adds voice control to your lighting at $46

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering its 3-way HomeKit Smart Dimmer Switch Kit for $45.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $56, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since the holiday season. In fact, it’s the first sale in months, as the last time this switch fell in price was back in December to $45. This smart switch kit is perfect for upgrading your living room or other area of your home that has a 2-way setup. It includes both the main and secondary switches so you have everything necessary to install and configure your new smart setup. A neutral wire is required for installation but once wired into the wall, these switches will work with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant making sure that it’s compatible with all major smart home platforms. Keep reading for more.

You could instead pick up this smart plug to save some cash. Sure, it doesn’t do necessarily the same thing as today’s lead deal, but for $9, it’s hard to deny the value. Plus, this lower-cost smart plug still ties into both Alexa and Assistant as well as offers scheduling so you’re not missing out on any major features here either outside of HomeKit compatibility.

Don’t forget to swing by our smart home guide to find all the other great ways you can save on upgrading your voice-controlled setup. There, you’ll discover discounts on products like Govee’s 32.8-foot RGBIC Wi-Fi smart LED light strip at $43, Ring’s Video Doorbell for 40% off, and even meross’ Alexa/Assistant Smart Portable Humidifier for under $10 Prime shipped.

meross 3-way HomeKit Smart Dimmer Switch features:

Neutral Wire Required: The Smart Dimmer Switch Kit includes a Main & Secondary Switch. Please make sure your electric box has a neutral wire(in white color) before purchasing the Meross dimmer switch. If you are not sure, please take a photo of the inner part of your electric box and send it to us. We will check it for you timely.

3 Way Application: Only for 3 Way installation, please note the Main switch cannot work with other standard 3 Way switches. It allows you to control the light from 2 different locations, for example, from the top of a stair to the bottom, from the door to your bed, and from a hallway to a stairway.

HomeKit Remote Control: To enable HomeKit remote control, you need a HomePod, an Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, or an iPad. Set any of these Apple devices in your house as a HomeKit bridge and connect it to your home Wi-Fi network. Keep in mind that once your HomeKit bridge is set up, it has to be kept online. If it is powered off or disconnected from the Wi-Fi, it will fail to respond when you intend to control the device remotely.

