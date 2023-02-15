PlayStation Plus Festival starts today: Double discounts, God of War Trial, freebies, more

Ahead of the PlayStation VR2 launch next week, Sony has now launched the PlayStation Plus Festival of Play. In celebration of its PS Plus members, Sony is kicking off what is essentially a month worth of activities, including everything from deep deals on digital games via PSN, some digital collectibles, free game trials, a chance to win a Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, free multiplayer action, and more. You’ll want to head below for a complete breakdown of the highlights going live starting today.

PlayStation Plus Festival of Play

Alongside February’s PlayStation Plus game catalog additions, including big name titles like Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, and Borderlands 3, Sony’s PlayStation Plus Festival of Play is taking “this month one step further and provide you with over a week long of activities to thank you for supporting us on our PlayStation Plus journey.”

The festivities kick off today and will run straight through to February 24, 2023, so let’s break down each of the events, activities, and sales with start times so you don’t miss out on anything that might interest you.

God of War Ragnarök Game Trial For PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members Starting February 15



Get a taste of what it’s like to journey into each of the Nine Realms with Kratos and Atreus as they search for answers while Asgardian forces prepare for the prophesied battle that will end the world. As a PlayStation Plus member you’ll have access to God of War Ragnarök with a 3 hour time-limited trial starting February 15. Trophies and save progress from this trial will carry over if you decide to purchase the full game.

PlayStation Stars Campaign For PlayStation Plus members February 15-24



PlayStation Plus members will receive a “Festival of Play Party Favor” digital collectible for checking into the ‘A Gift from PlayStation Plus’ campaign and playing any game.

With Horizon Forbidden West joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog starting on February 21, you can get “A Gift from the Past” digital collectible by checking into the “Welcome to the Forbidden West” campaign and earning the following trophies. This campaign is only available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe members who have yet to earn these trophies. “Save the Daunt” “Attend the Embassy” “Obtain 3 Stripes at a Hunting Ground” “Used Dyed Flowers” “First Rebel Camp Completed” “First Tall Neck Overwritten”



PlayStation Plus Double Discount For PlayStation Plus members February 15-24



We are kicking off our Double Discount promotion for PlayStation Plus members this week. Check out the sale here.

Online Multiplayer Weekend No PlayStation Plus membership required February 18-19



We’re planning to hold an online multiplayer during the weekend of February 18-19 so you can go head-to-head with other players online during these dates even without a PlayStation Plus membership.

Be sure to swing by the official PlayStation Blog for more details on the PlayStation Plus Festival of Play, including the latest PlayStation Tournaments, and for a chance to win a Sony Bravia XR OLED TV and more.

