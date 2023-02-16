Amazon Hasbro sale loaded with board games, Play-Doh, more from $5.50 (Up to 53% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 53% off Hasbro games, Play-Doh, and more. A notable chance to knock some upcoming birthday gifts off your list or just to refresh some activities at home for the kids, the deals start from just $5.50. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 across the board. Ranging from collections of Play-Doh modeling compound and playsets to board games and even some classics reimagined for the kids, there’s a wide selection of options here available at up to 53% off the going rate. Take a closer look at the deals below.

Hasbro board game deals:

Play-Doh Gold Box deals:

Swing by our LEGO hub for the latest building kits for the kids (and yourself) including the upcoming BTS set, the LEGO 100th Anniversary Disney sets, and these three new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 kits, just for staters.

Play-Doh Sparkle and Bright features:

This Play-Doh mermaid theme pack features 10 cans of 3-ounce squishy, non-toxic Play-Doh modeling compound and 3 cans of 2-ounce metallic colors. Kids can get creative with colors that make them think of their favorite undersea creatures like pink, purple, blue, yellow, and green, and more. Build and mold magical scenes using the 5 cans of 3-ounce Play-Doh Sparkle compound and 3 cans of 2-ounce metallic colored compound in silver and gold.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!