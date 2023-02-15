LEGO officially reveals three new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sets launching on April 1

After our first report on what to expect from the LEGO MCU lineup this year back in January, today we’re getting an official look at three upcoming kits from Guardians of the Galaxy. Debuting on April 1, each of the kits will feature new versions of our galactic heroes to go alongside builds like the grand debut of the LEGO Bowie ship, baby Rocket Raccoon, and more.

Joining the Star-Lord helmet that we saw revealed at the start of the month, today we’re getting an actual look at three LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy sets. Due out ahead of the theatrical release of Volume 3 in May, each of the kits will be landing this spring. Spread across three different price point, landing pages are up on LEGO Shop.com ahead of pre-orders going live.

New Guardians’ Ship (76255)

Kicking things off, we have the New Guardians’ Ship. Not to be confused with the orange-clad Benatar we previously-reviewed, this new iteration arrives with a refreshed design and even more vibrant coat of paint. Deemed the Bowie in-universe, the brick-built version arrives as set number 76255 and clocks in at the $99.99 price point. As the largest build from the LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 wave, it stacks up to 1,108 pieces and includes five minifigures.

The build itself is the very first time we’ve seen the Bowie in LEGO form. It’s the only model included in the kit, using all of the bricks to assemble a wonky purple and pink starship. The design isn’t exactly spot on to what we’ve seen the movie’s trailers, but does nail the two ring design that separates it from the previous Ravager ships that the Guardians have called home. It also includes a display stand.

Circling back to the minifigures, you’re getting a pretty solid cast of characters with Mantis, Drax, Star-Lord, Nebula and Adam Warlock. All five are exclusive to the set thanks to new printed torsos for the heroes, as well as the grand debut of Adam Warlock himself since being introduced into the MCU all those years ago. Though if you want the full team of LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy figures, you’ll have to pick up the other two sets in the wave.

Baby Rocket’s Ship (76254)

Not quite as massive as the LEGO Bowie, the Guardians of the Galaxy action also continues over to another unique vehicle. The upcoming Baby Rocket’s Ship enters as set number 76254 with a $34.99 price tag. It’s a more modest creation as you’d expect from that MSRP, with 330 included bricks.

The vehicle itself is as wonky as you’d expect from the Guardians franchise, with a two-tone orange design complemented by some underlying grey accenting. The shape is also pretty unique, which certainly helps this stand out in a sea of other starfighters and ships from the Marvel collection.

Baby Rocket’s Ship also includes two exclusive minifigures, with an entirely new mold to give the titular Baby Rocket some love. There’s also an updated Rocket Raccon minifig to round out the set.

Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters (76253)

Arriving as the smallest set in the Volume 3 wave, the Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters stacks up to a $9.99 price point. Despite not being a 4+/Juniors set, the build only stacks up to 67 pieces. It mainly assembles some crude micro builds that accomplish the GotG’s headquarters, with a wall decked out with tools and the Guardians logo. There’s also a small table build that goes with the set.

Now if you’re feeling like the build is a bit underwhelming, the LEGO Group isn’t letting this set be an entire waste. It does include two minifigures, one of which is exclusive to the kit. You’ll find Star-Lord rocking his updated suit for Volume 3, as well as a refreshed Groot minifugure. The latter is exclusive to this set, while you’ll find Peter Quill included in the flagship LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy set, too.

Launching on April 1

All three of the upcoming LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 sets will be launching later this spring on April 1. The Bowie will certainly be the more sought after release from LEGO this time around, though even the more affordable sets have some merit with the exclusive figures.

And while earlier in the week we a first look at LEGO’s upcoming buildable Ant-Man figure, there are plenty of other new creations coming soon from the broader side of the Marvel collection. From our exclusive report this past weekend, the upcoming summer 2023 lineup will include some highly-anticipated kits like a life-sized Captain America shield and a build straight out of No Way Home.

