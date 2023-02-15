LEGO officially reveals upcoming BTS set with Jung Kook, Jimin, SUGA, and other minifigs

The day has finally come. The BTS army and builders alike have long been waiting for the iconic K-pop band to get the LEGO treatment. Stacking up to pieces, the set finally gives all seven members of the biggest music group of all-time the brick-built treatment with all-new minifigures. We break down what to expect from the new LEGO BTS (21339) set below.

LEGO BTS set revealed!

Arriving as set number 21339, the new LEGO BTS Dynamite kit hits the scene as the latest creation from the Ideas collection. Originally approved through the community-driven platform a year ago, the project was first submitted nearly 2 years ago by builder JBBrickFanatic in collaboration with BangtanBricks. Now it’s seeing the spotlight as an official creation launching later this spring.

When it does arrive in just a few weeks, the upcoming K-pop set will pack 749 pieces. All of those bricks are mainly used to assemble some key elements from the Dynamite music video, including the disco, Sweet Music record shop, and a stage hidden behind the main diorama. You’re also looking at some other smaller builds of things that appear in the music video, with an ice cream truck also making the cut. The LEGO Group also kept one of the features of the original model, with a modular build that can be rearranged for displaying however you like.

Of course the real star of the show for a set like this are the minifigures. And oh is the LEGO Group delivering. For the LEGO debut of BTS, you’ll be getting seven all-new minifigures in the form of the group’s members of Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Each one features unique designs for their own personal styles.

Jung Kook, SUGA, and co hit the stage in March

The upcoming LEGO BTS set will be hitting store shelves officially later this spring with a $99.99 price tag. It’ll land as a LEGO Shop.com exclusive when it officially begins shipping officially on March 1.

9to5Toys’ Take

The LEGO Group has been getting more and more creative with sets as of late, and the most recent Ideas kit really delivers on that. BTS is the last theme for a new kit in the minds of many builders, but the final model and minifigures really do speak for themselves.

The LEGO BTS set is going to be one of the hottest builds of all-time, especially if the fan reaction so far is any indication. Earlier in the week, the LEGO Group put out a tweet that quickly became the company’s most-liked post of all-time just a few short hours after going live. It’ll be exciting to see just how long the set does end up staying in stock once it launches, as I can easily see this being a build that just flies off shelves.

Check out some of the detail pictures of the new set down below. What are your thoughts on the new LEGO BTS Dynamite (21339) set? Let us know in the comments below if you’ll be picking this one up.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!