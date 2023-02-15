Here’s our first look at a pair of LEGO 100th Anniversary Disney sets: Up House and more

Over the past few months, we’ve been reporting on what to expect from the LEGO Disney 100th anniversary collection. And today, 9to5Toys can offer a first look at two of the upcoming sets. The new Up House from Pixar’s hit animated film will be launching later this year alongside a more modest Disney Train that comes packed with iconic LEGO minifigures.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO 100th anniversary Disney sets revealed!

Courtesy of retailer JB Spielwaren, today we’re finally getting a look at what some of the new Disney and LEGO kits look like. We’ve been detailing what to expect from an entirely wave of anniversary kits, and now can share a look at what LEGO sets 43217 and 43212 have in store.

Most notably today, the LEGO Up House has been revealed. This has been one of the most highly-requested creations over the year from the LEGO Group, and now the company is finally delivering. Fit for the celebration, Carl’s House from Up will be getting the brick-built treatment with 598 pieces. The $59.99 set will launch later this spring on April 1, and arrives as the front facade of the house.

LEGO set number 43217 notably also includes three minifigures, all of which are exclusive to the build. First and foremost is Carl, who rocks his iconic suit fit from the film. Then there’s Russell, who comes decked out in his Wilderness Explorer outfit. Last, but certainly not least, is a new molded element for the dog Dug.

The back of the house features a cutaway design that shows off four different rooms. There’s a pair of sections on each of the two floors, with a small entry way and living space being paired with a bedroom and attic upstairs. Of course because this is an Up set, there’s also the balloons at the top of the model. I know some builders are going to say there aren’t enough of them to really pull off the look of the house, but at the price point it really is hard to complain.

LEGO Birthday Train on the way, too!

Alongside the upcoming LEGO Up House, the 100th anniversary Disney celebration also carries over to the new Birthday Train kit. This is LEGO set number 43212 and stacks up to 200 bricks. This is one of the theme’s 4+/Juniors creations, and the overall design reflects that. But while the train itself is on the smaller side, the minifigures are the real stars of the show.

We’ve seen Mickey and Minnie Mouse minifigs quite a few times over the years, but all of the other figures are quite the notable inclusions. Alongside the two Disney icons are some other signature characters like Peter Pan and Tinker Bell, Woody from Toy Story, and then Moana. Each one features a train car themed around their films, which delivers a fun little build at the $29.99 price point.

My favorite part of this set has to be the latter two minifigures though. I adore that they’re giving builders another chance to score a Woody figure several years after the Toy Story theme retired, let alone the first time Moana has been assembled in an actual minifigure. The minidolls from the Friends and precious Disney lines have been fun, but there’s no beating a classic minifig.

Today’s reveals also showcase the new 100th anniversay LEGO Disney box art, too. So far all of the other kits revealed that have the animation studio collaborating with the LEGO Group have had more generic boxes. Now the actual fanfare of the celebration is being carried over to the packaging, with some festive art that notably shows off the 100th anniversay logo alongside a wave of chromed bricks that cascade from the side of the box to the front.

As far as the rest of the 100th anniversary action goes from Disney, we already got an official look at four other BrickHeadz which launched back at the start of February. Even more excitingly though, the other week, 9to5Toys was also able to share a complete list of 18 upcoming additions to LEGO’s latest CMF series. Packed with iconic characters from all throughout Disney animated films and even favorites from Pixar, we break down what to expect from the latest collectible minifigure series.

We should be seeing the full list of LEGO Disney sets revealed in the coming weeks, too. Which of the new LEGO Up House (43217) and Disney Birthday Train (43212) sets will you be looking to bring home come April? Let us know in the comments below.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

LEGO Commander Cody Helmet: $69.99 | releases March 1

LEGO Captain Rex Helmet: $69.99 | releases March 1

LEGO Boushh Helmet: $69.99 | releases March 1

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!