Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Cultist Sim, StitchSketch, Bento Do Less To-Do, more

It is now time for all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Just make sure you dive into the $99 price drop now live on the gorgeous iPad Air 5 with the M1 chip with all of the details you need on this offer right here. As for the apps, highlight titles include Cultist Simulator, StitchSketch, Tempest: Pirate, Bento: The Do Less To-Do List, Earth 3D, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remote Mouse and Keyboard Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: BrainGO! – Brain Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger Time Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: StitchSketch: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FAR: Lone Sails: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bento: The Do Less To-Do List: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: NotesHub: Notes, Kanban Boards: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: FREE (Reg. $3)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Ski Tracker & Snow Forecast: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Infinity Pinball: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Asketch: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AddMe: $3 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Gone Home: $6 (Reg. $15)

More on Cultist Simulator:

In this infamous roguelike narrative card game, play as a seeker after unholy mysteries in a 1920s-themed setting of hidden gods and secret histories. Become a scholar of the unseen arts. Craft tools and summon spirits. Indoctrinate innocents. Seize your place as the herald of a new age. Cultist Simulator was first released on PC and has more than 200,000 players all over the world. Now we’re bringing the cosmic mysteries of Cultist Simulator to mobile.

