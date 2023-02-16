Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $14, Zelda Link’s Awakening $40, WarioWare, and more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Today we are tracking some notable price drops on the magnificent Cuphead and the DLC expansion. Both the Nintendo eShop and Xbox have digital copies of the main Cuphead game at $13.99, down from the regular $20 it usually fetches and matching our previous mention. However, you’ll also find Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course (the main game and the DLC expansion story) for $19.70 on Switch or $20.24 on Xbox. Regularly $27 on both, this is a great way to land the entire experience in one go if you never purchased the original game on its own. Featuring gorgeous 1930s’ hand drawn visuals, challenging gameplay, and epic boss battles, the Delicious Last Course expansion also intros a brand new playable character as well as new weapons and charms. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

