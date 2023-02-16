Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $14, Zelda Link’s Awakening $40, WarioWare, and more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Today we are tracking some notable price drops on the magnificent Cuphead and the DLC expansion. Both the Nintendo eShop and Xbox have digital copies of the main Cuphead game at $13.99, down from the regular $20 it usually fetches and matching our previous mention. However, you’ll also find Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course (the main game and the DLC expansion story) for $19.70 on Switch or $20.24 on Xbox. Regularly $27 on both, this is a great way to land the entire experience in one go if you never purchased the original game on its own. Featuring gorgeous 1930s’ hand drawn visuals, challenging gameplay, and epic boss battles, the Delicious Last Course expansion also intros a brand new playable character as well as new weapons and charms. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Portal Companion Collection $12 (Reg. $20)
- Blizzard/Activision eShop sale from $14
- LIVE A LIVE $39 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II $42 (Reg. $60)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R $20 (Reg. $50)
- Sifu: Vengeance Edition $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or Cosmic Edition with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle at $28
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Game Builder Garage $20 (Reg. $30)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $20 (Reg. $30)
- Metroid Prime Remastered pre-order $40
- Ghostrunner $12 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Odyssey $38 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei V $30 (Reg. $40+)
- SEGA publisher sale at Amazon from $16
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $52 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Xbox $14 (Reg. $40)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate from $39 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PSN $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- Need for Speed Unbound PSN from $35 (Reg. $70)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm $20 (Reg. $40)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Xbox $20 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $25 (Reg. $40)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe $23.50 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO Brawls $20 (Reg. $40)
- John Wick Hex $2 (Reg. $20)
- Bastion $2 (Reg. $15)
- Mafia: Trilogy Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Xbox $42 (Reg. $70)
- SEGA publisher sale at Amazon from $16
- Blade Runner Enhanced PSN $6 (Reg. $10)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $42 (Reg. $60)
- Forza Horizon 4 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Pre-orders:
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
