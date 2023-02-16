Gerber’s 14 function MP600 multi-tool falls to second-best price in over a year at $62

Amazon is offering the Gerber MP600 Needle Nose Multi-Tool Pliers for $61.87 shipped. Down from a typical price of $75, today’s deal ushers in $14 in savings. On top of that, it marks the biggest discount that we’ve seen since November when the multi-tool fell to $56, marking the second-best price that we’ve tracked in over a year. Delivering 14 individual functions to your EDC in a compact package, this multi-tool will become a go-to for your on-the-go setup. The MP600 packs one-handed opening, is simple to use, and is comprised of a stainless steel construction. There’s also a ballistic nylon sheath to keep your new multi-tool at the ready on your belt and Gerber’s MP600 is made in the USA as well. Keep reading for more.

The Kershaw Shuffle Folding Pocket Knife is perfect if you just need a simple compact blade to slip into a pocket. It comes in at $23 on Amazon and delivers a folding design as well as a deep pocket clip for discreet carry. On top of that, the 2.4-inch blade is made from 8Cr13MoV and finished with matte black wash for corrosion resistance.

Don’t forget to check out our tools guide for other great EDC gear to pick up this year. In fact, we have other Gerber knives on sale as well as Smith & Wesson and even DIY power tools to browse through. So, if you’re looking for ways to outfit either your EDC or DIY kit, then be sure to check out our landing page.

Gerber MP600 Multi-Tool features:

14 tools cater to a variety of tasks – at home, at work, or downrange. One-hand opening design is accessible + simple to use. Solid stainless steel construction offers durable use over time. Included ballistic nylon sheath keeps the tool ready at a moment’s notice. Proudly made in the USA at Gerber’s Portland, Oregon factory.

