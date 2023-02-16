Add Instant’s 6-qt. Electric Dutch Oven to your 2023 arsenal while it’s $50 off, now $180 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Instant Precision 6-quart Electric Dutch Oven for $179.99 shipped. While we have seen it down in the $150 range, those deals are hard to come by and are generally held back for short-live limited holiday offers like Black Friday. This regularly $230 cooker is now $50 off the going rate and matching the lowest we have tracked otherwise. Also matched directly from Instant. Now available in all four colorways at the discounted rate, it provides five built-in cooking functions including braise, slow cook, sear, sauté, and warm. But the real benefit here is being able to leverage the heavy-duty enameled cast-iron cooking pot like a typical Dutch oven, taking it from its cooking base, to the stove, and your main range as needed throughout the process. It even looks nice enough for most folks to use directly on the table for serving. More details below.

While it certainly won’t deliver the same versatile approach or the built-in cooking of the Instant Pot model above, there is cash to be saved with one of Amazon’s Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Ovens. This cooking pot can go from browning on the stovetop to finishing off in the oven much the same otherwise and starts in the $50 range with the same capacity as the model featured up top. 

Check out this deal on the Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer while it’s down at its lowest price in months on Amazon, then swing by our home goods hub for more. Joining this 50% price drop on Govee’s 4-Probe Wireless Bluetooth Meat Thermometer, we also have the higher-end Yummly magnetic meat thermometer marked down for a limited time ahead of President’s Day 2023. Get a closer look at this offer and much more right here

Delivering gourmet results right on your countertop. Braise, slow cooking, sear or sauté, cooking pan and warmer, making it the perfect wedding gift, new home gift or bridal shower gift! Featuring a Dutch oven that allows exact temperature and time control that you simply cannot get from cooking on a stovetop.Heavy-duty enameled cast-iron cooking pot is removable, oven and stovetop-safe allowing the same features as a traditional Dutch oven and looks beautiful on your table.

