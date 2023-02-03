Apple’s official Smart Folio Covers for latest iPad mini 6, iPad Pro, more on sale from $47

Amazon is now offering the official Apple Smart Folio for iPad Mini 6 at $47 shipped in two styles. Normally fetching $59, much like you’ll pay for the other colorways right now, today’s offer marks an all-around rare chance to save on an essential for Apple’s latest and most compact iPadOS experience. It’s the second-best discounts to date at within $4 of the all-time low only set once before back in November. This is the first chance to save since, too. Wrapping your iPad mini 6 in one of Apple’s official cases, the Smart Folio protects both the front and back of your device. On top of doubling as a stand for watching videos or taking notes, the folding folio cover provides sleep and wake functionality. It also magnetically snaps to the back of your device and features a soft polyurethane material to round out the package. Head below for more.

Alongside the mini model above, Amazon is also offering discounts on two other form-factors of Apple’s Smart Covers. Delivering all of the same features as noted above for different iPads in Apple’s lineup, you’re also looking at much of the same all-time low status.

iPad mini 6 Smart Folio features:

The Smart Folio for iPad mini is thin and light and offers front and back protection for your device. It automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed. You can easily fold the Smart Folio into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls. Smart Folio includes front and back cover.

