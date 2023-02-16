Save $460 on the 55-inch LG 2022 model 120Hz evo OLED 4K Smart TV at $840 (Refurb)

The official BuyDig eBay store is now offering certified refurbished LG 55-inch Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TVs for $839.99 shipped using code PRESDAY20. Regularly $1,300 brand new at Best Buy and nearly as much at Amazon these days, this model launched last year at closer to $1,800 and is now at one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. For comparison, this is nearly $300 under the best price we saw during Black Friday last year. You’re looking at a 2022 model LG OLED C2 panel with self-lit pixels and a 4K (2160p) resolution. The 120Hz display is joined by four HDMI 2.1 inputs, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit support, as well as Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos alongside NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium, and the LG Game Optimizer. Needless to say, this is a whole lot of 4K OLED display from a major brand at this price. Head below for more.

If you’re just looking for something more modest for a spare room, gaming space, or office, the ongoing price drops we are tracking on Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series Smart 4K TVs are worth a quick look. Starting from $230 shipped, you’ll find models ranging from 43 inches all the way up to 75 inches with serious price drops right now. They certainly aren’t going to keep up with the LG OLED model above in the tech department, but will deliver 4K displays for much less.

The deal we are still tracking on this VIZIO OLED Smart 4K TV at $998 shipped might be of interest as well. This offer delivers a larger 75-inch display with Apple AirPlay 2, 120Hz refresh rates, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and VRR action at up to $500 off the going rate right now. There’s no telling how much longer this deal will last, so jump on it now if it catches your eye. Then swing by our home theater hub for more entertainment center upgrades.

LG C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV features:

Experience amazing, beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, deep black, and over a billion colors, now even brighter*, thanks to LG’s 8 million self-lit OLED pixels

Engineered exclusively for LG, the α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K adapts to the content you’re watching, automatically adjusting the TV’s settings for improved picture and sound quality

Eliminate unnecessary processing with movies and preserve the action the way film directors intend with Filmmaker Mode, and enhance every moment of your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos**

LG Game Optimizer mode with NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) improve your gaming experience with fluid on-screen motion. Game Optimizer manages your game settings all in one place

