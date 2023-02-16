Spigen’s popular carabiner AirTag strap hits one of its best prices yet at $14, more from $10

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Rugged Armor AirTag Case for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Regularly $25 directly from Spigen and most recently sitting in the $17 range at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention from mid 2022 and within $0.50 of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. One of the most popular models in our roundup of the best AirTag cases out there, the Rugged Armor strap is made of a “durable” zinc alloy with a built-in stainless steel carabiner and even doubles as a bottle opener. Made specifically to house Apple’s item tracker on one end, the clip on the other can be used to attach it to keys, bags, wallets, and much more. Head below for more Spigen AirTag deals. 

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is also now offering its Air Fit Wallet Card Case for $9.99 shipped. Regularly $12 at Amazon these days, this one comes in at the lowest price we can find right now. Today’s deal is also just $0.50 more than the Black Friday offer we posted last year. The card-shaped carrier features a detachable carabiner, allowing it to neatly stow an AirTag in a wallet pocket. It’s made of a durable and scratch-resistant material and features a two-piece construction for “easy application and removal.” 

Be sure to check out the themed AirTag cases in CASETiFY’s latest Minions collection as well as these Mickey and Friends designs. But if you’re looking for more deals, ElevationLab’s adhesive TagVault AirTag Surface case is now up to 20% off with deals starting from just $11 Prime shipped. All of the details you need on these offers are waiting right here in our previous deal coverage

Spigen Rugged Armor AirTag Case features:

  • Rugged build dominates everyday bumps and drops
  • Durable Zinc alloy and stainless steel carabiner designed for AirTag holder that fits on your accessories such as keys, bags, wallet, and dog pet collar
  • Doubles up as a bottle-opener to open a cold one
  • Lightweight build to hook onto your essentials
  • Precisely designed to protect the AirTags bluetooth tracker (2021)

