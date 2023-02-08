ElevationLab’s adhesive TagVault AirTag Surface case now up to nearly 20% off starting from $11

The official ElevationLab Amazon storefront is now offering some notable deals on its TagVault Surface AirTag case. Be sure to clip the on-page coupons where available, but you can land a single TagVault Surface for $10.95, a 2-pack for $16.95, or a 4-pack for $24.95, all of which ship free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clearly the bulk 4-pack deal will yield the lowest price per case here, but even the single option is within less than $0.50 of the 2022 Black Friday offer right now. ElevationLab makes some of the best and most robust AirTag cases out there so anytime we see prices below the usual it’s notable. As the name suggests, the TagVault Surface delivers an IP68 waterproof housing that easily screws on and off like a contact lens case and “installs in seconds with premium 3M VHB adhesive” – you might even need to use a hair dryer or something to get it off. Moire details below.

When it comes to an adhesive AirTag holder, it’s hard to recommend the no-name options (who knows if it’s actually going to stick) and today’s deal is quite an aggressive drop – even the discounted Pelican Protector Series variant is marked down to $14 Prime shipped. Otherwise, you can land a relatively popular 4-pack of keychain holders for $10 Prime shipped.

And be sure to check out the latest releases from ElevationLab while you’re at it:

Elevation Lab TagVault Surface features:

The indestructible AirTag surface mount.

Installs in seconds with premium 3M VHB adhesive.

Holds extremely strong to clean, flat surfaces (alcohol pad included). Warm with hair dryer to remove.

IP68 Waterproof.

Discreet & minimal design. Top easily screws on and off like a contact lens case.

Premium glass-filled composite construction.

Great for: skis & snowboards, trailers, watercraft, power tools, construction equipment, bikes, bike racks, camping stuff, camera gear cases, etc…

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!