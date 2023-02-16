Wemo Smart Video Doorbell with HomeKit Secure Video hits $195 low (Reg. $250)

Amazon is now offering the Wemo Smart Video Doorbell with HomeKit Secure Video for $195.60 shipped. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at one of the first chances to save courtesy of Amazon, as well as a new all-time low at $55 off. This is $5 below our previous mention from the end of last year in a sitewide Belkin sale, and is now lower than we’ve ever seen before period. Having just launched about a year ago, this Wemo smart doorbell is one of the first options on the market outfitted with HomeKit Secure Video support, but there’s more to the story than just integration with Apple’s smart home system. It also sports a 4MP camera sensor that is backed by a 178-degree field of view for delivering 1080p feeds into the Home app. The dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity is a nice touch for making sure that it can still get service out on the porch, and the IP55 weather-resistance helps it stand up to the elements. Our launch coverage gives you a better idea of what to expect if you’re not sold, as well.

As something a bit more affordable, the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell is one of the more popular alternatives on the market. While it may lack the novel HomeKit features from the lead deal, it sports a wire-free design in addition to optional wiring thanks to a 6-month rechargeable battery. Its HD video is backed by a wider 180-degree field of view and can also integrate with the Arlo security ecosystem at large.

While we’re talking about front door upgrades, Level’s latest invisible HomeKit smart locks also help keep your home secure with the ability to ensure your front door is locked from anywhere. Whether you’re just up in bed at night and don’t want to end the coziness just to check or you’re halfway across the country, these discounts bring more than just Siri control to the table and now start at $159. Though you really do have to go check out the invisible designs that make these some of the best looking smart locks on the market. But that’s really just an added benefit on top of the peace of mind.

Wemo Smart Video Doorbell features:

Pairing exclusively with Apple HomeKit Secure Video, the Wemo door bell camera offers an easy and convenient way to safely monitor your home, and speak with visitors from anywhere. The Wemo Smart Video Doorbell is the ultimate home security camera, offering an incredibly wide field of view and crystal clear HD video, you’ll always know who is knocking on your door. The Field of View measures 178° vertical x 140° horizontal x 223° diagonal.

