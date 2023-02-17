New all-time low drops Fossil’s Machine Gen 6 hybrid smartwatch to $159 (Save $70)

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Machine Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch for $159 shipped. Normally fetching $229, like you’ll currently pay for other styles, today’s offer amounts to 31% in savings while delivering only the second discount to date. This lands at a new all-time low in the process and undercuts the very first price cut from back in December by an extra $21. This hybrid Fossil wearable arrives on the Gen 6 platform for monitoring everything from workouts and heart rate to wellness, sleep, and SpO2. It ditches a full display like other smartwatches have in favor of always-on e-ink displays that can show off notifications and metrics with customizable watch faces. That lets it deliver on the hybrid naming scheme, pairing a traditional watch mechanism with those added smart features and an impressive 2-week battery life. Head below for more.

If the included rugged band that comes with the lead deal isn’t what you’re looking to sport everyday, Amazon also sells some affordable add-on straps that’ll let you mix and match the new wearable with your wardrobe. Clocking in at $20 or less, you’ll find everything from leather and metal link offerings to other styles of fitness-ready accessories in various colors to outfit your Fossil smartwatch with.

If you’re looking for another Android-friendly wearable to strap to your wrist, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 styles went up for sale earlier in the week and are now returning to all-time lows. With prices starting at $229, these are the latest fitness trackers from Samsung and come armed with a 3-in-1 bioactive sensor to pair with other wellness-monitoring tech and $51 in savings.

Fossil Machine Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch features:

This 45mm Machine Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch gives you up to 2 weeks of battery life depending on usage and features a textured top ring that recalls traditional machining techniques and an always-on readout display so you can get your heart rate, message previews, weather and more at a glance. Interchangeable with all 24mm Fossil watch bands. The Fossil Smartwatches App is provided by Fossil Group, Inc. so your data will be stored in the USA.

