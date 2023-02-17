Spigen’s 120/65W GaN III USB-C charging stations now 20% off starting from $48

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 65W GaN III 4-port USB-C Charging Station for $47.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $60, this is saving you 20% and delivering the lowest we’ve seen since a 1-day discount back in October. Today’s offer matches our previous mention and is the second-best price to date. Featuring a 65W output, this GaN III charger sports four ports including dual USB-C and a pair of USB-A slots. Ideal for refueling everything from your iPhone to a MacBook and more, the ArcDock is a capable solution for travel or just streamlining your charging setup. Get a better idea of what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

If your charging setup could use some more power, the 120W version of Spigen’s GaN III power station is also on sale. This model steps up to deliver an even more capable feature set, but that increase also carries over to the price tag. Normally fetching $100, you can clip the on-page coupon in order to take the same 20% off as found above. That drops the charger down to $79.99 in order to deliver the best price we’ve seen since back in September. Aside from the higher 120W output, you’re looking at much of the same 4-port design with dual USB-C and two USB-A slots.

Then for something a bit more eye-catching don’t forget to go take a look at our hands-on review of Shargeek’s classic Macintosh-themed 35W USB-C charger. We just dove into the experience in one of our latest Tested with 9to5Toys reviews, breaking down how this novel power bank is more than just its quirky design. It’s not going to handle dishing out as much power as either of the GaN III offerings above from Spigen, but makes up for that with an old school Apple design.

Spigen 65W GaN III Charger features:

Spigen’s advanced 3D PCB Technology allows ArcDock 19% smaller than a typical 65w charger. Small in size, but supplies 65w, which is enough to charge MacBook Pro 13-inch up to 50% in 43 minutes. The upgraded technology, Gallium Nitride 3rd Generation makes ArcDock perform better. It minimizes the ripple noise while charging to protect possible damage for you and your device. Also, it dissipates less heat compared to other Non-GaN chargers.

