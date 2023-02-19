SteelSeries’ latest Arctis Nova 3 Multi-Platform Gaming Headset falls 40% to new low of $60

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset for $59.80 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 40% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this headset. It previously launched for $100 back in August and had dropped to $75 before reaching the all-time low it’s at today. Compatible with practically any platform with a USB-C connection, you can detach this cable to make transportation easier without the risk of damaging it. The headset features AirWeave Memory Foam cushions over the earcups to keep it comfortable during those long gaming sessions. The built-in microphone can be retracted into the earcup when not in use and features AI-powered noise cancellation to eliminate background interference. There are on-earcup controls for volume adjustment and microphone muting as well. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $43. Like the SteelSeries above, this headset is also wired so you retain the wide platform compatibility though it uses a 3.5mm connector instead of USB-C. The microphone here also retracts into the earcup while you’re traveling or not talking. Audio controls are in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your keyboard alongside your gaming headset? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $70, the second-best price. This gaming keyboard comes in the 60% form-factor that saves you desk space which will give your mouse more room to maneuver around which is important in competitive games where you can’t be recentering your mouse constantly. It also uses 100% Cherry MX Speed key switches with a lightning-fast response and per-key RGB lighting accenting the setup while keeping sound down. The CORSAIR AXON hyper-processing technology uses an 8,000Hz polling rate with full N-Key rollover to make sure every keystroke is registered and with as little latency as possible.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset features:

Almighty Audio — Custom-designed Nova Acoustic System features best-in class audio for gaming with High Fidelity Drivers. Fully customize your ideal sound experience with a first-in gaming Pro-grade Parametric EQ.

360° Spatial Audio — Immersive surround sound transports you to the gaming world, letting you hear every critical step, reload, or vocal cue to give you an advantage.

Dynamic RGB Lighting — Dazzle with customizable, dynamic 16.8 million color options that react to in-game events and sync with other devices. Show off your signature style on PC and console.

