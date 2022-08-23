SteelSeries finally enters the desktop audio game with Arena speakers plus new headsets

Today, SteelSeries is unveiling a completely new audio lineup with nine total products: three speakers, five headsets, and a microphone. Starting off with the updated Arctis Nova line of headsets, we now have the Nova 7, 3, and 1, which deliver “best-in-their-class” performance and audio quality. Then we have the Arena 3, 7, and 9 speakers, which pack “powerful gaming audio for total immersion.” So without further ado, let’s take a look at the latest SteelSeries Nova and Arena lineups.

SteelSeries refreshes audio lineup with Arctis Nova headsets and Arena speakers

Let’s start things off with the new headsets that SteelSeries is introducing today. The Arctis lineup is starting to age, and the brand’s high-end Arctis Pro headset was recently superseded by the Arctis Nova Pro. So now, the rest of the Arctis lineup has been overhauled to join the Nova branding.

With the introduction of the Arctis Nova 1, 3, and 7 headsets, SteelSeries is changing the game in all price ranges for gaming headphones. The Nova 7 leads the way as the most premium of the bunch here, delivering both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, ClearCast Gen 2 microphone with AI-powered noise cancellation, and the fact that it can silence background noise even better with the Sonar Suite software.

Continuing the trend, the Arctis Nova 3 and 1 are also equally premium, even though they come in at lower price points. All headsets here feature ComfortMax technology with four points of adjustability so you can easily find the perfect fit with every headset. On top of that, there are PC, PlayStation, and Xbox-specific models of the Nova 1 and 7, while the Nova 3 is universally compatible, thanks to utilizing USB-C for its connectivity profile.

Now, with the Arena speakers, this marks the first foray for SteelSeries into the desktop audio market. The Arena 9 is the most premium setup of the bunch, with five speakers and a dedicated subwoofer. That’s right – you’ll get a center channel, two front, and two wireless rear speakers alongside a 6.5-inch downward-firing subwoofer to complete the package. You can even use the Sonar Audio suite to tune every individual frequency as the software brings the “world’s first pro-grade parametric EQ designed specifically for gamers.”

The Arena 3 and 7 offer similar experiences, though with fewer speakers. The Arena 3 uses a 4-inch organic fiber cone driver, while the Arena 7 adds a 6.5-inch downward-firing subwoofer to the mix.

Pricing for the Arctis Nova lineup starts at $59.99 for the Nova 1, $99.99 for the Nova 3, and $179.99 for the Nova 7/P/X. For the Arena lineup, the Arena 3 enters at $129.99, while the Arena 7 costs $299.99, and the Arena 9 will run $549.99. SteelSeries is also launching an Arena wireless mic at $99.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love that SteelSeries is further expanding its gaming audio lineup. Currently, I use the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless headset paired with the Razer Nommo Chroma speakers when gaming, depending on if I want headphones or speakers. However, I think upgrading to something like the Arena 9 would be fantastic for an immersive experience when not wearing headphones. Plus, the fact that the Arctis Nova headsets work with essentially any platform is very welcomed.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!