Amazon offers Prime members extra 20% off spring cleaning and home essentials from $4

Amazon is now offering some special deals for its Prime members on a range of household essentials. Featuring a series of its in-house brands, Prime members can now knock an extra 20% off when purchasing $50 or more worth of eligible products. These include everything from K-Cup pods and pet accessories, to cleaning supplies, paper towels, light bulbs, cotton swabs, and much more. While much of the products eligible for the sale are already seeing slight discounts, this is just a great way to stock up on essentials you were going to buy anyway with a nice bonus discount attached starting from $4 with free shipping. Head below or more details.

With spring cleaning time right around the corner now, we can’t help but think the slight price drop on Amazon’s 85-pack Disinfecting Wipes and something like the 24-pack of reusable Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths might be a great place to start with the Prime member essentials sale. But again, with such a wide range of goods starting from $4 you’re likely going to need anyway, it’s best to just create your own bundle and score the 20% in savings while you can.

Once you have stocked up on essentials above, be sure to check out this 50% price drop on Chefman’s TurboFry 3.6-quart air fryer and head over to our home goods hub for more. Joining this deal on Govee’s 4-Probe Wireless Bluetooth Meat Thermometer, we are also tracking loads of major price drops on Roborock vacuums and mops to help with the spring cleaning chores this year starting from $160. Dive in right here.

Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths features:

Ultra soft, non-abrasive microfiber cleaning cloths will not scratch paints, vinyl, glass, finishes or other surfaces

Effectively cleans either dry or with liquid cleaners for streak-free and lint-free results

Absorbent cleaning cloths soak up eight times their own weight

Pack comes with three different towel colors (blue, yellow, and white)

Rinse and reuse the durable, washable cleaning cloths 100’s of times

Imported; 90% Polyester/10% Polyamide construction

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!