Chefman’s 21-quart Toast-Air Fryer Oven drops to $80 for today only (Reg. up to $200)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsChefman
Reg. $130+ $70

Amazon is now offering the 20L Chefman Toast-Air Fryer Oven for $79.99 shipped. Regularly up to $200 at Best Buy where it is currently matched for today only, this is the lowest price we can find find at up to $120 off. However, it more typically fetches $130 at Amazon and is now matching the lowest price we have ever tracked there. There are some comparable and even more advanced models out there from the bigger brands, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find one with a 21-quart capacity at a price like this. This model delivers nine preset cooking modes (air fry, bake, broil, convection bake, convection broil, toast, and more) as well as enough space for a pair of 10-inch pizzas or a whole chicken. Alongside up to 450-degree adjustable temperatures, you’ll also find some safety features like over-heat protection and dishwater-safe accessories: broil pan, two dehydrator racks, air fry basket, baking rack, and removable crumb tray. More details below. 

While we are still tracking a notable Amazon Instant Pot sale, you’ll, again, be very hard-pressed to find anything as sizable as today’s lead deal for anywhere near $80. But if a simple air fryer unit will get the job done for you, something like the more compact Instant Essentials 4-quart model might do the trick while it’s on sale for $55 shipped at Amazon. 

Check out Tovala’s all-new automatic Smart Oven Air Fryer and then swing by our home goods hub for even more. We are also still tracking some solid deals on Calphalon’s Nonstick Cookware Set to sit alongside ongoing price drops on the Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer – one of the brand’s most affordable options that is now an additional 20% off the going rate. 

CHEFMAN Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL features:

Automatically transitions between cooking presets for precise cooking of your favorite foods, just set it and forget it. Enjoy your favorite fried food without any extra oil needed. The high-speed convection fans speed up baking & provide that desired fried finish & flavor. This versatile 9-in-1 appliance air fries, bakes, broils, convection bakes, convection broils, toasts, and more. The temperature range of 200-450°F makes it easy to achieve a healthy, crispy, fried finish using less oil than traditional fryers – or no oil at all. Make better-for-you fries that are just as crispy and tasty, roast a whole chicken, or perfect your avocado toast all in one appliance.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Chefman

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to $280 on Anker RoboVacs ahead of spring clean...
iPhone 13 hits $590 alongside Apple Watch Series 7 from...
KeySmart’s Apple Find My-equipped iPro Key Organ...
Stylishly charge your iPhone 14 on Twelve South’s...
WD_BLACK 7,300MB/s heatsink 1TB SN850X internal SSD bac...
Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with $208 di...
Save $200 on Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro a...
ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced uses HomeK...
Load more...
Show More Comments