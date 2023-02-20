Chefman’s 21-quart Toast-Air Fryer Oven drops to $80 for today only (Reg. up to $200)

Amazon is now offering the 20L Chefman Toast-Air Fryer Oven for $79.99 shipped. Regularly up to $200 at Best Buy where it is currently matched for today only, this is the lowest price we can find find at up to $120 off. However, it more typically fetches $130 at Amazon and is now matching the lowest price we have ever tracked there. There are some comparable and even more advanced models out there from the bigger brands, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find one with a 21-quart capacity at a price like this. This model delivers nine preset cooking modes (air fry, bake, broil, convection bake, convection broil, toast, and more) as well as enough space for a pair of 10-inch pizzas or a whole chicken. Alongside up to 450-degree adjustable temperatures, you’ll also find some safety features like over-heat protection and dishwater-safe accessories: broil pan, two dehydrator racks, air fry basket, baking rack, and removable crumb tray. More details below.

While we are still tracking a notable Amazon Instant Pot sale, you’ll, again, be very hard-pressed to find anything as sizable as today’s lead deal for anywhere near $80. But if a simple air fryer unit will get the job done for you, something like the more compact Instant Essentials 4-quart model might do the trick while it’s on sale for $55 shipped at Amazon.

Check out Tovala’s all-new automatic Smart Oven Air Fryer and then swing by our home goods hub for even more. We are also still tracking some solid deals on Calphalon’s Nonstick Cookware Set to sit alongside ongoing price drops on the Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer – one of the brand’s most affordable options that is now an additional 20% off the going rate.

CHEFMAN Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL features:

Automatically transitions between cooking presets for precise cooking of your favorite foods, just set it and forget it. Enjoy your favorite fried food without any extra oil needed. The high-speed convection fans speed up baking & provide that desired fried finish & flavor. This versatile 9-in-1 appliance air fries, bakes, broils, convection bakes, convection broils, toasts, and more. The temperature range of 200-450°F makes it easy to achieve a healthy, crispy, fried finish using less oil than traditional fryers – or no oil at all. Make better-for-you fries that are just as crispy and tasty, roast a whole chicken, or perfect your avocado toast all in one appliance.

