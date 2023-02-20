Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact for $39.99 shipped in the Light Gray and Yellow style. Normally fetching $50, this two-tone gamepad is now sitting at 20% off the usual $50 going rate for one of the very first times. Itâ€™s only the second notable discount to date and lands at $4 under the previous price cut. Best Buy is also getting in on the savings with a match of that all-time low, too. HORIâ€™s Split Pad Compact brings some added ergonomics into the action of your Nintendo Switch with a unique design that merges the typical Joy-Cons with a full-sized controller. Living up to its name, the design is a bit more compact than the Pro version that has been featured on 9to5Toys many times in the past, with a more sleek build that improves the handheld experience with a built-in D-Pad, addressable buttons on the back, and much of the same comfortable design. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage from last fall, as well.

For those who would rather go for the much more ergonomic iteration of controller, the Split Pad Pro by comparison sells for $50 right now in a handful of colors. This option isnâ€™t on sale like the Compact model above, but does arrive with a design thatâ€™ll fit better in larger hands. If that seems like itâ€™s worth the extra price, go see how the final design stacks up in our hands-on review.

If youâ€™re in the market for something with a bit more of that iconic retro flair, NYXIâ€™s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepadÂ delivers on a similar concept to the lead deal. Standing out from the HORI option above, this model notably rocks that signature purple controller design from Nintendoâ€™s geometric gaming machine, alongside more recent additions like interchangeable joysticks that not only come pre-loaded with Hall Effect joysticks to prevent drift right out of the box. Go get all of the details in our launch coverage to see how the $70 price tag compares.

HORI Switch Split Pad Compact features:

The Split Pad Compact attaches to the Nintendo Switchâ„¢ system to provide a full-size controller experience in Handheld Mode. The ergonomic form factor fits your hands perfectly for increased comfort and control. Features include full-size analog sticks and D-pad, turbo functions, and assignable rear buttons. Available in Light Gray & Yellow and Apricot Red colorways.Â

