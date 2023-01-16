NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks

NYXI is looking to make a bigger name for itself in the gaming world with the reveal of its new Wizard Wireless Joy-Pad for Nintendo Switch. Delivering an ergonomic build for more comfortable gameplay sessions, the GameCube-inspired design not only sports a signature purple colorway, but also comes outfitted with drift-adverse, interchangeable joysticks and a split pad design that can convert between a standard gamepad and a pair of Joy-Cons.

NYXI Wizard Wireless Joy-Pad delivers a nostalgic design

HORI has long held the title of best ergonomic Switch accessory thanks to its Split Pad series of gamepads. But for as comfortable as the gameplay experience is, there was always one issue that held back the split controller – it lacked Bluetooth. The company tried to remedy the situation with a wired attachment that sidestepped the usual reliance on docking right to the switch, but the half measure has still been something gamers have critiqued from HORI since its debut a few years ago.

The folks over at NYXI gaming are now stepping into the ring to challenge the throne holder with a new split gamepad experience. The NYXI Wizard Wireless Joy-Pad might not have a name that quite rolls off the tongue, but its design packs all of the nostalgic early 2000s cues you could want while also bringing in modern features.

Starting with that iconic design, NYXI is delivering a throwback with a GameCube-inspired offering that comes complete with its chunky, ergonomic build and signature purple colorway. It splits in half with the help of a slim connector that turns the single gamepad into a pair of Joy-Con controllers that slot into the side of the Nintendo Switch. But back in the more typical controller build, it sports a 500mAh battery that can be recharged over USB-C and delivers 8.5 hours of gameplay over Bluetooth.

Aside from its slick build that is sure to get some Super Smash Bros. fans excited, there are also some more novel features that are clearly taking on the likes of Nintendo and its biggest failure of Joy-Cons.

The official gamepads are notorious for developing joystick drift over time, and NYXI is tackling that by delivering Hall Effect joystick component that offers a different take to prevent the usual wear and tear like their analog counterparts. And if drift does somehow happen, the company is also delivering interchangeable modules that let you replace the stock ones with newer versions, round joystick circles for racing games, D-Pads, and more.

Now available for pre-order, the new NYXI Wizard Wireless Joy-Pad is up on the company’s official site. It’ll retail for $69.99, and should be shipping toward the end of the month.

