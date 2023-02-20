Native Union’s metal and fabric XL iPhone/Apple Watch Charger drops to $61 (Reg. $150)

Justin Kahn -
Amazon
Reg. $150 $61
Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger (Watch Edition)

Re-Com (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger (Watch Edition) for $61.29 shipped. Regularly $150 and still fetching as much directly from Native Union, this is a massive 59% price drop and the lowest we can find. And while not the latest and greatest in charging hubs, it delivers quite a unique design at a new Amazon all-time low here today. Made from aircraft grade aluminum, a unique textile treatment, and a silicone tread pattern, this device leverages wireless Qi tech to deliver up to 7.5W of juice to our iPhone while also charging your AirPods case (5W) or a second handset (up to 10W). This unit also sports a detachable Apple Watch charging puck you can take with you on-the-go alongside a 6.5-foot nylon braided cable with leather strap and a 45W AC power adapter. Head below for more details. 

If you would prefer something with some MagSafe action, ESR’s HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost is a notable lower-cost solution. While most of these sorts of magnetic charging stands that house your entire Apple kit come in at more than $61, you can land this one on sale for $56 right now. All of the details you need are right here

And while we are on the subject, we also spotted a deal on the Case-Mate Wireless Charging Station this morning alongside a host of Anker’s latest MagGo MagSafe power bank stands. The latter of which start at $45 alongside the slim model at $35 and all of the details are waiting for you in this morning’s deal post. Get a closer look at the options here.  

Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger features:

Power up to 3 devices simultaneously with expanded wireless surface and 1 USB-A port. This version comes with a detachable Apple Watch charging puck for added functionality…Crafted with hard wearing home textile and aircraft grade aluminum for elevated style. A silicone tread pattern prevents slipping and overheating…Charges all Qi compatible devices up to 10W and supports fast-charging for iPhone 8 and above up to 7.5W. Charges through most cases up to 3mm thickness. 

