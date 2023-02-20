Anker’s latest MagGo MagSafe power bank with stand hits $45, plus slim model at $35

After being refreshed last October, today Amazon is offering one of the first chances to save on Anker’s new and improved MagSafe power bank. Coming in one of three colors, the Anker MagGo 5,000mAh MagSafe Battery with Stand normally sells for $70, but is now marked down to $44.99 shipped. That’s delivering not only 36% in savings, but also a match of the all-time low. It’s the second discount period so far, and the best in over a month.

Delivering MagSafe compatibility with the latest iPhone 14, as well and previous-generation iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C which has now been moved to the side of the unit to not interfere with the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the original model and then head below for more.

On the otherhand, the Anker MagGo Slim Power Bank provides much of the same MagSafe features and 5,000mAh capacity for less. Also getting in on the Amazon savings, this model is down to a more affordable $34.99. Available in four different styles, you’re looking at an even more steep 42% discount from the usual $60 going rate. It delivers nearly an identical package to the lead deal, just without the integrated stand. So if you want to save $10 and won’t miss out on the ability to prop up your device, than this is the way to go at the all-time low.

As some of our favorite alternatives on the market, we also just went hands-on with quite a few of Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks, too. Breaking down what to expect from three different form-factors, one of our latest Tested with 9to5Toys reviews takes a look at the experience of Anker’s most recent iPhone 14 companions. This includes the model above, comparing it to how some of the other models stack up.

Anker MagGo MagSafe Power Bank features:

Features a versatile built-in foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone 13/12 upright for a comfortable viewing angle. The super-strong magnet snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and an efficient charge. The sleek and slim design is only 0.5 inch (12.8 mm) thin, so you can single-handedly take calls, selfies, and more. Anker’s new Mini Cell technology reduces the size of the overall battery without compromising power and charging efficiency.

