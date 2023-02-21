LEGO debuts new 300-piece Moving Truck set as latest gift with purchase

The LEGO Group today is launching its latest gift with purchase today, revealing the all-new Moving Van kit. Available at no extra cost on select orders, the fun creation complements your LEGO city with an over 300-piece build and two minifigures.

LEGO Moving Truck now available for free

The latest LEGO gift with purchase set is now available, and complementing the recent expansion to the Modular Building lineup. Fitting in with the recently-released Jazz Club, the new LEGO Moving Truck arrives as set number 40586 and stacks up to 301 pieces. Alongside the main build, which is a fitting red moving truck complete with a Storage and Transfer logo, there’s also some included furniture. Tying into the Jazz Club are a jukebox and piano, as well as a saxophone painting, which is complemented by some other boxes.

The LEGO Moving Truck also comes with a pair of minifugures. There’s a woman who works for the moving company, as well as a pretty standard man with rocks a green sweater look.

As per usual with LEGO Gift with Purchase sets, you’ll have to spend a minimum amount of cash on other kits in order to unlock this build. Picking up $180 or more in builds will score you the set at no extra cost and will automatically be added to your cart once hitting the threshold.

There are quite a few new kits that are worth a look to hit that minimum that have released over the past few months. Two easy picks right off the bat include the new Jazz Club, which is the set that the LEGO Group seemingly designed the moving truck around. Its $230 price tag blows past the threshold, and is one of the year’s most sought after creations. But there’s also the A-Frame Cabin which hit the scene at the start of the month and arrives right at the $180 price tag. Otherwise, you can mix and match any set in order to get your cart to the order minimum.

The LEGO Moving Truck promotion will be live through March 3, or until stock sells out. The higher $180 spend minimum is likely going to keep this one around longer than the usual gift with purchase. Though with some many new LEGO kits that are right around that amount, we could see City builders and the like clear out stock in the coming days.

Here’s a full breakdown on the terms:

Free LEGO Icons Moving Truck (40586) offer is valid for orders online at LEGO.com, in LEGO Stores and LEGO Catalog telephone orders from 2/21/2023 to 3/3/2023, while supplies last. Qualifying purchase must be equal to or greater than $180 in LEGO merchandise only. Pick a Brick (Standard) orders are not valid for this promotion. One set per household. Cannot be applied to previous purchases. If the qualifying LEGO purchase(s) is returned to us for a refund, the gift must also be returned to us together with the qualifying LEGO purchase(s). It cannot be purchased, exchanged or substituted for any other item or cash value. Offer is not valid at LEGOLAND Parks, LEGOLAND Discovery Centers or LEGO Certified Stores. The LEGO Group reserves the right to cancel or modify this promotion at any time without prior notice.

