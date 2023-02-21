Organize your headphones with this Lamicall adhesive hanger hook for just $8.50 today

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its Adhesive Headphone Holder Hook Mount in black for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal that will be live for today only or until it sells out at the discounted rate. Regularly $13 and more recently in the $10 range at Amazon, today’s offer is at least 15% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also matching our mention from over the holidays as well. You’re looking at the brand’s affordable minimalist magnetic fold-out hanger hook that neatly stows your headphones just about anywhere with a vertical flat surface – the sides of cabinets, desks, shelves, and more. It adheres to “smooth, clean, dry, and oil-free” surfaces as well as being covered with a soft rubber pad to protect your headset and prevent slipping. Additional details below.

The ultra-affordable under-desk model we reviewed previously is now a few bucks more than today’s lead deal. While you will find some no-name options on Amazon for a touch less than the option above, when it comes to headphone hangers of this style under $10, it’s hard to recommend some of the lesser known brands we don’t have much experience with just to save $0.50.

If you’re in the market for a new set of cans altogether, out dedicated headphone hub is the place to be. All of the best price drops on headphones and wireless earbuds across end up here shortly after the sale prices go live so be sure to keep it a look before dropping any cash down at full price.

Lamicall Adhesive Headphone Holder Hook Mount features:

Please make sure the surface is smooth, clean, dry and oilless, and hang on your headphone after 24 hours to ensure the hanger is firmly stuck. Great for space-saving. The headphone arm is covered with soft rubber pad to protect your headset from slipping and scratching, and will not damage your headphone. The headphone hook comes with strong adhesive tape, which can be glued to smooth and clean surface such as plastic, metal, wood or glass. Firmly hold your earphone for your desk, office, nightstand, bedside, headboard, table.

