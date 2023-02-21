Get ready for spring watering with this 4-outlet hose splitter at a new low of $9 (Save 64%)

WebDealsDirect (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Flexi Hose 4-outlet Splitter for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically $25 at Amazon, today’s deal not only comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, but also saves 64% in the process. If you only have a single hose outlet outside your home, and need to split that off into multiple for watering this spring, then today’s deal is the perfect buy. The heavy-duty faucet adapter screws onto a typical 3/4-inch threaded spigot and delivers four outlets that are also standard 3/4-inch threads. There are four individual outlets which can be turned on or shut off independently from the others which makes it easy to only water specific areas at a time. Keep reading for more.

It’s pretty hard to beat today’s value, especially for a 4-outlet splitter. However, if that’s overkill for your needs, and you only have to take one outlet and make it two, then we have you covered with a more budget-friendly option. In comes this brass 2-outlet hose splitter for $7 on Amazon. Sure, it’s just $2 less than today’s lead deal, but with the more compact design and function, it’s worth looking at for sure.

Put either of the hose splitters on the other end of Eve’s HomeKit/Thread Aqua water controller to automate your system with ease. It’s on sale for $72 right now, which saves 28% from its typical rate of $100 at Amazon. Designed to add voice control to your watering setup, this is the perfect buy as we head into spring and you work on overhauling your gardening setup.

Flexi Hose Splitter features:

Adapt 1 spigot to provide 4 water sources; control valves allow you to use 1, 2, 3, or 4 hoses and control the water flow from each; instantly double your reach in the garden. The copper-plated connector with plastic grip twists easily onto any standard ¾-inch threaded spigot; 4- valve connector outlets fit standard ¾-inch garden hose inlets. urn the easy-grip faucet connector ring until the 4-way garden hose manifold is securely mounted on the spigot threads; turn on the water and adjust the flow with the valve tabs.

