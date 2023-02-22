Tested: Anker’s new 3-in-1 Charging Cube delivers its first 15W MagSafe experience

Anker is finally out with a 15W MagSafe charger, packing Apple’s full magnetic charging spec into a compact design. The new MagSafe 3-in-1 Cube delivers more than just the ideal iPhone 14 companion, with a fold up stand that reveals spot for AirPods to refuel, as well as a hidden Apple Watch charging puck to deliver one of Anker’s most capable power stations yet. But is the Anker 15W MagSafe Cube worth the premium price tag? We take a closer look.

Hands-on with Anker’s new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Cube

Anker’s latest MagSafe charger delivers a first for the brand, a magnetic power pad that actually arrives with 15W of power output. It’s been a long time coming, and if that wasn’t already enough, Anker steps up to a 3-in-1 design for its new MagSafe cube in order also power up AirPods and other earbuds, as well as Apple Watch thanks to a folding design.

Included in the box is everything you need to get charging, with the Anker MagSafe Cube itself being paired with a 30W USB-C wall adapter and a matching cable. But does the unique design and all of its other premium functionality really stack up to justify the $149.99 price tag? We’re on the case to find out.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

A one-stop wireless charging solution for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Power up the iPhone 14/13/12 series in a snap at up to 15W high-speed charging with seamless magnetic alignment via Apple MagSafe.

This foldable, ultra-compact charger fits easily in your palm or pocket so you can bring it along anywhere you go for that extra burst of power.

Conveniently switch between landscape or portrait mode for a comfortable view—all while delivering a steady charge to your phone.

9to5Toys’ Take

First things first, yes the new Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Cube has a 15W pad. The top replies on all of these third-party charger reviews either ask clarification on if its a 15W charger, or lament at the fact that they’re not matching Apple’s tech. But in this case, Anker really is pulling out all of the stops by delivering the true MagSafe feature set.

With that out of the way, let’s take a closer look at how the overall package actually stacks up! Anker was kind enough to send over the new MagSafe Cube, and I’ve been testing it out over the past few weeks. It has been an essential nightstand upgrade, and not to spoil too much from my final takeaway, but this really is the best MagSafe charger on the market.

All starting with the form-factor, I have found that the compact design of the 3-in-1 charger is one of its biggest strengths. Many other models on the market deliver on the multi-device support by positioning the magnetic pad above a secondary spot to power up earbuds and the like. Anker more of less does the same thing, but in a much more compact footprint that can hit right in the palm of your hand. This makes it ideal for travel, as well as just delivering a clutter-free bedside table.

The real star of the show is the 15W MagSafe pad, which rests on top of the device. It comes built into the charger’s hefty and super premium build, which is covered in a solid plastic design that feels great in-hand. It’s so refreshing to see Apple’s full charging spec delivered by Anker, which is only made better by the folding design that the pad sets on. Flipping it up reveals a secondary charging spot, which can dish out 5W to any pair of earbuds.

One of the only downsides to the Anker MagSafe Cube is on the Apple Watch charger. While Anker themselves note that it supports the newer fast charging tech found on Series 7 and 8 wearables, I found in my usage that it wasn’t quite as fast as the included charging pucks. It hasn’t proved to be the biggest issue in practice, but for $150 I would have at least liked to see a bit more reliable performance. It’s at least better than 5W, though!

One of the things that I do love, though, is how the Apple Watch charger clicks out of the main housing, meaning that if you do decide to just circumvent the built-in offering for one of Apple’s in-house solutions, the setup will still stay streamlined. Other models just end up having an unused slot for your wearable jutting out, but Anker at least has thought of that, too.

All said and done, $150 is a lot to spend on a charger. But Anker really did deliver with one of the more unique form-factors on the market that also delivers on just about every feature I could want. The side and 15W MagSafe support were already enough to sell me on the new 3-in-1 Cube, but the extra functionality really just elevates the package. Belkin’s 3-in-1 offering has long been the best option out there, but after using both I have to say that Anker’s new 15W MagSafe Cube edges out the competition 4specially if you travel and want to bring a single accessory to refuel your whole everyday carry.

