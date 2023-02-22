Back up everything on WD’s 14TB Elements desktop HDD while it’s down at $220 ($16/TB)

If you’re looking for some notable backup storage at an affordable rate, Amazon is now offering the WD 14TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive for $219.99 shipped. Regularly up to $270 these days and now matched at B&H, this is the lowest price we can find. In fact, this deal marks a return a return to the all-time low we have only tracked once before today at Amazon, outside of a one-day offer at $200 last March. This certainly isn’t one of those speedy SSD options, but at just under $16 per TB it is also a far more economical choice when it comes to archival purposes and backing up your machines. This USB 3.0 drive is ready for Windows rigs right out of the box, but with a quick reformat can also be used for Time Machine backups and the like on Mac. More details below.

If the 14TB is overkill for your needs and something in the 2TB range will do the trick, check out this ongoing price drop on the smaller WD My Passport portable HDD from under $46.

But if you can make do with the lighter storage capacity, the faster portable SSDs might be a better fit. Featuring modern specs, up to 1,050MB/s transfers rates, and support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 gear, the 9to5Toys’ favorite Samsung T7, that also happens to be on sale from $90, is worth a closer look.

Then check out the massive up to 44TB models WD just launched with what it refers to as “milestone capacity” My Book backup drives. Our launch coverage has all of the details you need.

WD 14TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive features:

The sleek design offers up to 22TB capacity, making WD Elements HDD desktop storage the ideal solution for easy, add-on storage of your important photos, music, videos, and files. When your internal drive is almost full, your PC slows down. Don’t delete files – free up space on your internal drive by transferring files to your WD Elements HDD desktop storage and get your computer moving again. The WD Elements desktop hard disk drive is formatted NTFS and compatible with Windows 10+ and can be reformatted for Mac.

