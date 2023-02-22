V-MODA’s first all-wireless S-80 Bluetooth headphones fall to new low of $170 (43% off)

Amazon is offering the V-MODA S-80 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $169.99 shipped. Down from $300, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked so far. In fact, this sale is the first time that we’ve seen it fall below $200 since it released. As V-MODA’s first all-wireless headphones, the S-80 pack a streamlined and stylish profile that delivers the ability to customize the look. There’s a dedicated mobile editor app which lets you shape the response of the S-80 for your own style and taste as well as leverage a custom EQ curve with one-touch presets. Sporting Qualcomm aptX HD and AAC codecs, there’s support for premium sound without having to plug anything in. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for extra information.

V-MODA S-80 Bluetooth Wireless Headphone features:

Primed with cutting-edge V-MODA innovations, S-80 combines sharp and stylish design with exceptional wireless sound and unmatched versatility. Look great everywhere you go with the sleek profile and interchangeable magnetic shields. And experience music however you like in the moment, from on-ear listening to transforming S-80 into a personal speaker system that envelops your space with vibrant sound.

