8Bitdo’s latest Xbox Series X|S Ultimate Wired Controller with custom mapping drops to $38

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S for $38.24 shipped. Regularly $45, this is 15% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal marks only the third price drop we have tracked on the brand’s Xbox gamepad and a generally quite rare price drop at that. This model released back in March to deliver the brand’s first true Xbox gamepad design. Alongside the typical series of face buttons, shoulder triggers, and a D-pad, you’ll also find that traditional asymmetric Xbox thumbstick alignment on this model. The usual 8Bitdo custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity adjustments are available via its Ultimate software alongside compatibility with Microsoft’s current-generation consoles, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, iOS, and Android. Additional details can be found right here and head below for more.

While the beloved 8Bitdo gamepads bring a ton of value to the table with notable designs and customization software, you are paying a little bit of a premium for the package. Something more affordable comes by way of the PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S. This one sells for under $27 shipped on Amazon and delivers much of the same basic control alongside a 3.5mm headset jack, a pair of mappable back paddles, and more.

Another more affordable option is the Windows, Steam Deck, Android, and Nintendo Switch 8Bitdo model we spotted on sale earlier this week. If you don’t need one for an Xbox setup, this model features much of the same setup and re-mapping options at a lower $29.50 shipped price tag right now. Get a closer look at this deal while it’s still live right here.

8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox features:

Designed in a playful pastel pink to add a bit of color to your gaming setup. Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One & Windows 10 and above. Ultimate Software wirelessly with iOS and Android & wired on Xbox and PC. Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly. Customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and more. Two extra Pro-level Back Buttons and 3.5mm Audio Jack to directly connect your headphones. Perfect classic d-pad, trigger vibration, enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable.

