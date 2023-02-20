8Bitdo’s 2022 Ultimate Switch and Steam Deck gamepad hits one of its best prices at $29.50

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $35 $29.50
8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for $29.60 shipped. This model launched last summer for use on Windows, Steam Deck, Android gear, Nintendo Switch, and more at $35. So while today’s price drop might not be a massive one, it is the second-lowest price we have tracked, coming within cents of the only other time it has gone for less. You’re essentially looking at a full-featured wired gamepad that delivers some pro controller-like features including a pair of back paddle buttons. From there, you can leverage 8Bitdo’s Ultimate software to completely customize your experience with a profile switch button, adjustable hair triggers, modifiable vibration, and more. Head below for more details. 

If you’re just looking for an extra wired gamepad for your Switch rig or something like that, the 8Bitdo Ultimate might be overkill. In that case, check to the simple PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch that delivers all of the same basics controls, just without the customization and back paddle action, for just $16.50 Prime shipped

But while we are talking Nintendo, be sure to dive into some to the latest announcements, deals, and promotions down below:

8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller features:

  • Compatible with Windows 10 and above, android 9.0 and above, Raspberry Pi & Switch 3.0.0 and above, and SteamOS Holo 3.4 and above.
  • 2 Pro back paddle buttons
  • Ultimate software on PC
  • Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly
  • Customize button mapping, Modifiable vibration & Adjustable hair triggers
  • Enhanced grip & a 1.8 meter cable
  • Ultimate Wired Controller is compatible with Steam Deck now

