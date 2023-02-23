Ditch the cotton and the risk when it comes to cleaning your ears with this $30 smart cleaner

Sure you may love the feeling of digging out some nasty earwax with a cotton swab, it can be really dangerous! No matter how careful you think you are being, you can’t really tell how far in the swab is and can cause some serious damage to your ear drum, including permanently losing your hearing! Don’t just jab a cotton swab into your ear, take advantage of modern tech with the Smart Visual Ear Cleaner for $34.95 with the storage box or $29.95 without the box.

Coming with a 360-degree camera that streams in 1080P full HD resolution, you won’t miss a thing in the ear canal. Whether you are trying to clean your own ears or gently get some gunk out of your child’s ear, the Smart Visual Ear Cleaner makes sure that your ears will be free of wax without risking any damage. Soft silicone earbud spoons make removing wax easy and safe for both adults and children so that you can really clean out those ears without a scratch.

The waterproof casing and 1.5 hours of continuous battery life means you won’t have to worry about your cleaner dying or getting damaged when you drop it in the sink. Cleaning is easy too, just use an alcohol wipe to sterilize the cleaner and store both the device and spoons in the artful storage box. Lightweight, compact, and versatile you can use the Smart Visual Ear Cleaner to check your teeth, nose, throat, scalp, and more! Stream clear video right to your phone so you can see exactly what is going on without expensive doctor visits! Get it for as little as $29.95.

Winning a 4.5 out of 5 star average review, the Smart Visual Ear Cleaner has customers raving about how easy it is to use. One said “This item does what it says. easy to use, and cleans the ears very well. Would recommend to anyone.”

Save up to 14% with our deal on the Smart Visual Ear Cleaner and get those ears clean without cotton!

