Aquasonic’s popular electric toothbrush bundle with 8 brush heads drops to $27 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, trusted seller Pure Care Daily via Amazon is offering the Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush bundle for $26.95 shipped. While it is listed with a regular price of $60, it more typically sells for $40. Today’s deal is within $2 of the price we featured back in early December and is now more than 30% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. This is a popular option on Amazon for a reason. It might not be a Philips or Oral-B model, but it packs in a ton of value for the price with eight add-on brush heads – a 6-pack of replacement Oral-B brush heads can go for more than this entire bundle – and all of the most important features. Alongside the built-in smart vibration timers and four brushing modes, it also comes with a wireless charging base, a travel case, and an IPX7 rated waterproof design so you can easily rinse it off. Head below for more details.

Another popular option when it comes to electric toothbrushes in this price range is the Philips One by Sonicare. You can actually score the battery-powered options for slightly less than today’s lead deal with an arguably more modern design in various colorways. Just don’t expect to get the bonus brush heads and the separate travel case and charger here.

While we are talking personal care, you might also want to consider investing in your health and fitness routine. Alongside this up to $1,000 in savings on Bowflex’s connected VeloCore Fitness Bike with the touchscreen, we are also tracking deals over at Nike on workout apparel and footwear. Delivering up to 40% off with deals from $7 for the whole family, all of the details you need along with some top picks from the sale are waiting right here.

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush features:

40,000 VPM Smart Toothbrush – Beauty, brains and power. The Black Series is a world class modern electric toothbrush packed with the most up to date technology. It features an ultra-powerful and industry leading motor producing 40,000 vibrations per minute , lithium-ion battery, ultra-fast wireless charging, 4 mode operation, smart vibration timers, 8 DuPont engineered brush heads and bristles, and a custom travel case; all with a sleek ultra-slim, lightweight and IPX7 rated waterproof design.

Accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA) Council on Scientific Affairs – We put our money where your mouth is. Investing in premium oral care technologies has earned the Black Series the prestigious ADA seal of approval. It has shown efficacy in removing plaque and helping to prevent and reduce gingivitis. Black Series goes beyond just cleaning teeth – it provides complete oral care with unique modes that include one for whitening and polishing teeth and one for improving gum health.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!