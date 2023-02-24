Apple’s in-house MagSafe charger hits best price of the year at $32 (Reg. $39)

Woot is now offering a chance to outfit your new iPhone 14 with Apple’s in-house MagSafe charger for less. Right now you can drop the 15W magnetic power pad down to $31.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Those without a subscription to Amazon’s 2-day service will pay a $6 delivery fee, instead. Down from $39, today’s offer is only marking the second discount of the year. It undercuts our previous mention by an extra $2 and is the best we’ve seen since back in November around the Thanksgiving Week shopping festivities.

Today’s discount also provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 or 12 series handset. Head below for more.

Those who don’t mind ditching the official Apple seal of approval and faster charging speeds can save even more by picking up Anker’s PowerWave Magnetic Pad Slim at $23. You’re still looking at much of the same magnetic wireless charging as on the official model, just with a 7.5W output and less premium build. But for bringing home a second way to refuel without having to plug in a cable, this is a great option for expanding your iPhone 12, 13, or 14’s charging kit at a lower price point. Learn more in our launch coverage.

As the work week comes to a close, you’ll find plenty of other iPhone 14 add-ons in our smartphone accessories guide. Delivering plenty of discounts of the MagSafe variety, we’re tracking some popular magnetic Anker power banks from $35 that are joined by even more affordable counterparts from the likes of Baseus that kick off from $29.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals. We’re tracking everything from notable offers on the latest M2 devices from both macOS and iPadOS stables to must-have accessories, flagship listening experiences, and more as we head into the weekend.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!