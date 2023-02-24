Beats Fit Pro in just-released Volt Yellow colorway sees first discount to $170 (Save $30)

Just revealed earlier in the week, Amazon is now offering a chance to save on the all-new Volt Yellow style of Beats Fit Pro. These new earbuds just launched with a $200 price tag back on Tuesday, but are now already marked down to $169.83 shipped. That $30 in savings delivers the first chance to save and a new all-time low on this specific colorway. It is the third-best price to date across the board, for comparison. Several other styles are also getting in on the savings today, too.

Beats Fit Pro arrive as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds and now on sale just in time to complement all of those upcoming outdoor workouts. Or even just those daily listening habits. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $49.99 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a more affordable fitness experience. And while not an exact color match, there’s a similar Yuzu Yellow style that complements the other designs which are all marked down from $70.

As for some of our other favorites, we just ended 2022 by taking a look at all of the year’s best earbuds that give the big players a run for their money. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Anker, Sennheiser, and other brands.

More on the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!