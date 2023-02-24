Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure launches March 29 with 10 new cars, including F-150 Lightning

If you’re a Forza Horizon 5 fan, then you’ll love the announcement Microsoft made this week. Rally Adventure, the racing game’s latest DLC, is coming on March 29. You’ll travel to Sierra Nueva, explore six new biomes, and plow through an “entirely smashable” Palm Forest. Are you ready to build a rally machine using all-new parts in Forza Horizon 5’s Rally Adventure? Keep reading if this is something you can’t wait to race into.

Forza Horizon 5 goes off-road with Rally Adventure DLC

While Forza is no stranger to off-road vehicles, this time, it’s different. The Rally Adventure DLC brings a whole new component to the off-road scene to one of Xbox’s biggest racing titles. This time around, there are all-new rally parts, including anti-lag that has “spectacular flame effects and fire-cracker audio” and launch control to help you get the perfect start to your race.

Based in Sierra Nueva, there are “miles” of the game’s “most extreme driving roads ever.” There, you’ll traverse unpredictable turns, steep inclines, blind crests, and asphalt jumps. Of course, there are massive dust trails left in the wake of your race alongside six new biomes to explore. Starting with the town of Pueblo Artza, there’s also a large Abandoned Quarry, Sand Dunes, Desert Gorge, rolling Green Hills, and even a Palm Forest that’s completely smashable, should you be into that.

Forza Horizon 5’s Rally Adventure features the largest number of racing events in any Horizon expansion to date, delivering some of the game’s most thrilling race routes. In addition to that, a new campaign mode lets you join in with three rally teams to take on timed Horizon Rally stages and multicar Horizon Races. There’s also a new co-driver who will give navigator callouts as they follow every race from the dynamic Horizon Rally Helicopter that “ensures your success even in the most challenging of routes.” This delivers a more authentic rally experience and can even assist in night driving, thanks to the spotlight from the helicopter that follows you around.

In the update, you’ll find 10 new off-road machines alongside the aforementioned anti-lag system, which helps turbocharged engines deliver the most power possible. There’s also the all-new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum introduced into the game, should you want to ride around in a more eco-friendly rig, plus many other introductions.

Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure launches March 29 and is part of the Premium Add-ons Bundle, Premium Edition, or Expansions bundle, should you already own one of those. However, for those with just the base game, the Rally Adventure expansion will cost $19.99 stand-alone if that’s more economical for you.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m glad this Horizon expansion has its sights set a bit more in reality. While a Hot Wheels-focused expansion sounds fun, there’s something about ripping through sand dunes in a rally car that just feels more…real. I know it’s a video game, but at the same time, the Horizon series is one of my favorite racing franchises out there. And, as someone who used to race cars a bit, it’s always a blast to get out there and rip through the track like in real life.

Either way, the introduction of anti-lag and launch control will make for an enjoyable experience as you crash through trees and leave tire tracks in sand dunes. I’m excited to give this expansion a try once it releases in March – what about you?

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!