Apple AirPods 3 with Lightning charging case deliver Spatial Audio for less at $150

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with Wired Charging Case for $149.99 shipped. Normally fetching $169, today’s offer marks one of the first chances to save on the refreshed and more affordable version of Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds. If that wasn’t making this offer rare enough, it’s only the second markdown we’ve seen since back in November, while delivering the second-best price cut to date at $19 off.

Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds originally launched back in October of 2021 and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case last fall that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Circling back to the charging case, there’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel when you’ve worked through the 30 hours of listening time. Head below for more.

As notable as some of the new inclusions this time around are, there’s still something to be said for just how good of a value the previous-generation AirPods 2 still are. These are a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game, even if you’re missing out on the Spatial Audio support. Even so, the $100 price tag may deliver enough in the way of adding savings to be worth those trade-offs.

But let’s say you’re looking to bring home an even more flagship-caliber experience. Apple’s just-refreshed AirPods Pro 2 are currently still up for grabs at far from the $249 retail price, and in fact are down to the best price ever right now. Courtesy of Amazon, you can knock $50 off the higher-end listening experience and bring active noice cancellation, personalized transparency modes, and the MagSafe charging case into the mix for the $199 all-time low.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

